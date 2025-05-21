Construction Architecture & Design
    Construction Architecture & Design

    PG Bison unveils new range of designs, colours, textures and products for 2025/2026

    PG Bison has embarked on their new product launch, titled Gallery 5: Joy! The product launch takes the format of a roadshow, travelling across South Africa and neighbouring countries, showcasing PG Bison’s latest designs, colours, textures and products to trade customers. The launch will run over the next four months, as it visits all the major cities in the region.
    Issued by PG Bison
    21 May 2025
    21 May 2025
    PG Bison unveils new range of designs, colours, textures and products for 2025/2026

    With the advent of the internet and social media, international trends in home décor and furniture have become readily available and easily accessed by local consumers, driving demand, and resulting in the need for a faster cycle of introducing new designs, colours and finishes to the range. PG Bison’s range is refreshed every two years. As with the preceding Gallery Roadshows, the new range has been carefully curated with inspiration and input taken from both international trends and local requirements.

    PG Bison unveils new range of designs, colours, textures and products for 2025/2026

    Gallery 5’s theme of Joy was inspired by insights gained from recently conducted market research. South Africans, in general, tend to be highly aspirational. The market research highlighted how aesthetically pleasing spaces in homes are often seen as a reflection of the homeowner’s own success, the care they have for their loved ones and their own happiness. PG Bison has incorporated this ethos in its own mission, looking to support its customers and their customers by supplying products and ranges that inspire and help make beautiful spaces possible.

    PG Bison unveils new range of designs, colours, textures and products for 2025/2026

    The new range brings the colour trends towards greens and natural, off-whites home with Rioverde, Bellavista and Nata. All three colours are available in SupaMatt, SupaGloss and MelaWood. Another trend in recent years has been the move towards greater use of solid colours in door and drawer frontals in spaces like kitchens. With the solid colour trend well-established, designers are looking to introduce a little more visual interest in these large areas of flat solid colour. This could be seen at international fairs, where displays incorporated 3D surface effects and edge profiling on solid colour doors.

    PG Bison unveils new range of designs, colours, textures and products for 2025/2026

    A brand new addition to the PG Bison range that has been creating a buzz are seven solid colours, including the three above, in a new surface finish, called Acuity. Acuity produces a wood-like texture on the surface of the panel. The use of the seven solid colours lends a sense of a paint-technique that has been applied to wood. This new woodgrain structure is an unobtrusive, easy on the eye, pattern that imparts more visual interest and elevates the perceived value of surface.

    PG Bison unveils new range of designs, colours, textures and products for 2025/2026

    Jason Wells, brand and marketing manager at PG Bison says, “The beautiful news doesn’t end there. In a couple of months, we will be expanding our Gallery 5 range with two premium brands, Luxora, an exquisite range of premium, slimline worktops in six contemporary designs, and Monteo+, a premium range of melamine faced boards available in a choice of four solid colours and one woodgrain.” Both product brands will make use PG Bison’s new black core, high density fibreboard, NobleCore, as a substrate.

    These two products will open new avenues of creativity, lending themselves to a variety of edge treatments and the possibility to router designs into the surface. Routing into and exposing the black core can be used to create myriad striking visual patterns. “This, especially in the Monteo+ range, lends itself to one of the latest trends of decorative, slatted wall panelling in living areas,” says Jason. “Customers can look forward to an even wider range of world class innovative, high-quality products in Gallery 5.” he added.

    The Gallery 5 range can be seen on the PG Bison website.
    Visit www.pgbison.co.za for more information and to explore the latest designs and colours.

    PG Bison, Joy, Jason Wells
    PG Bison
    PG Bison is the leading producer of wood-based decorative panels in Africa, servicing the retail, construction, furniture/kitchen manufacturing, and residential development markets, primarily in southern Africa.
