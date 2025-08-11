Jet fuel import licence extended to ease airport supply risks

South African tax authorities have extended special licences for importing and storing jet fuel, offering relief to airports facing supply challenges.

The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa (FIASA) welcomed the one-year extension granted by the South African Revenue Service (Sars), allowing members to operate special storage warehouse (SOS) licences until 31 October 2026.

Coverage of aviation and illuminating kerosene

The extension permits the continued import and storage of aviation kerosene in licensed tanks, which is then supplied through the multi-product pipeline to key airports, including OR Tambo International Airport — one of Africa’s busiest passenger hubs. It also covers illuminating kerosene, a fuel mainly used for household cooking.

FIASA described the extension as “a critical intervention in safeguarding South Africa’s security of supply, particularly for the aviation sector and communities that rely on illuminating kerosene.”

The import and movement of both aviation and illuminating kerosene are regulated under South Africa’s Customs and Excise Act, with strict compliance required for holders of SOS licences, Sars noted when granting the licences last year.

Refinery capacity constraints and response

South Africa, a net importer of refined petroleum products, has lost around half of its refinery capacity over the past five years, constraining jet fuel availability at airports and causing shortages. In January 2025, following a fire that shut down the Natref refinery—one of the country’s main jet fuel suppliers—the national transport department secured over 121 million litres of jet fuel for OR Tambo Airport to maintain supply.

Natref, South Africa’s only inland crude oil refinery and majority-owned by Sasol, remains a key jet fuel supplier to domestic airports.