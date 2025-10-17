KZN Think Tank to unite tourism industry for provincial growth

Tourism and hospitality leaders from across KwaZulu-Natal will convene at The Oyster Box Hotel on 6 November 2025 for the inaugural KZN Tourism and Hospitality Think Tank. Themed Changing the Narrative Through Collaboration, the event aims to explore opportunities, tackle challenges, and co-create practical solutions to drive growth in the province’s tourism sector.

Red Carnation, Sun International, First Resorts, Beekman Group, ANEW Hotels, African Sky Hotels and Resorts, Champagne Sports Resort, and Dream Hotels & Resorts lead the initiative, which is open to all stakeholders passionate about rebuilding tourism in KZN.

Uniting for impact

Following the third Hospitality Industry Think Tank in Johannesburg in August 2025, which raised R180k for Touching Dreams and identified national priorities for sustainable tourism growth, KZN was identified as a natural focus area due to its unique combination of beach, berg, and bush attractions.

“KZN is the full package and the obvious place to focus our efforts for immediate impact," says Chris Godenir, Touching Dreams ambassador and founder of the Hospitality Industry Think Tank. “Much of the work over the past two years has happened in silos. Our goal is to unite all KZN players to maximise collective impact."

Five core themes to drive action

The Think Tank, held in association with Fedhasa, Satsa, and VOASA, will focus on:

• Collaboration: Aligning public and private sectors to rebrand KZN.

• Fixing the foundations: Addressing infrastructure and municipal inefficiencies.

• Reviving state-owned assets: Unlocking environmental and cultural attractions.

• Promoting economic growth: Leveraging tourism for jobs and sustainability.

• Promoting heritage and culture: Navigating governance in the Zulu Kingdom.

Action-oriented outcomes

Panels of experts will lead discussions with audience participation. Insights will be summarised in an action plan to be presented to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs at the proposed Provincial Tourism Conference on 7 November 2025.

"The KZN Tourism and Hospitality Think Tank is not a talkshop—it’s about driving meaningful action and measurable change," says Roger Macquet, director, Champagne Sports Resort. "It’s time to shift the narrative to KZN’s successes and potential."

Supporting youth and the sector

Proceeds will benefit Touching Dreams’ Think Big Academy in KZN, which creates youth employment opportunities in tourism.

"The Think Tank offers an important platform to address the province’s most pressing challenges, and we are proud to support this effort," says Kevin Watson, executive head of SATIB Insurance Brokers.