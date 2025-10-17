Air Austral, Airlink sign partnership to expand regional tourism network

Air Austral and Airlink have signed a bilateral Special Prorate Agreement (SPA), creating new opportunities for passenger connectivity across Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

Under the agreement, Air Austral passengers gain access to Airlink’s 45 destinations across South Africa and neighbouring countries via Johannesburg. Travellers can book single-ticket journeys with through check-in and baggage transfers directly to destinations such as Cape Town, Durban, Windhoek, Gaborone, Lusaka, and Victoria Falls.

Seamless travel across two regions

Conversely, Airlink customers can now connect beyond Réunion through Air Austral’s regional network, including Mauritius, Madagascar, Mayotte, the Comoros Islands, and the Seychelles — all on one ticket.

“This partnership represents a major milestone in the development of our network. By joining forces with Airlink, we are offering our customers more choice and flexibility to access Southern Africa," said Hugues Marchessaux, CEO of Air Austral.

“This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in strengthening connectivity between the Indian Ocean islands and the African continent — unlocking new opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange,” added de Villiers Engelbrecht, CEO of Airlink.

Driving regional tourism growth

The agreement strengthens regional tourism and economic integration, positioning Johannesburg as a key hub linking the Indian Ocean islands with Southern Africa.

It supports growing two-way traffic for both business and leisure travel, underscoring the airlines’ shared commitment to sustainable network expansion.