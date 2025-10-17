South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Sure Mithas TravelCatchwordsCity Lodge HotelsANEW Hotels & ResortsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Air Austral, Airlink sign partnership to expand regional tourism network

    Air Austral and Airlink have signed a bilateral Special Prorate Agreement (SPA), creating new opportunities for passenger connectivity across Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region.
    17 Oct 2025
    17 Oct 2025
    Source: Free-Photos via
    Source: Free-Photos via Pixabay

    Under the agreement, Air Austral passengers gain access to Airlink’s 45 destinations across South Africa and neighbouring countries via Johannesburg. Travellers can book single-ticket journeys with through check-in and baggage transfers directly to destinations such as Cape Town, Durban, Windhoek, Gaborone, Lusaka, and Victoria Falls.

    Seamless travel across two regions

    Conversely, Airlink customers can now connect beyond Réunion through Air Austral’s regional network, including Mauritius, Madagascar, Mayotte, the Comoros Islands, and the Seychelles — all on one ticket.

    “This partnership represents a major milestone in the development of our network. By joining forces with Airlink, we are offering our customers more choice and flexibility to access Southern Africa," said Hugues Marchessaux, CEO of Air Austral.

    “This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in strengthening connectivity between the Indian Ocean islands and the African continent — unlocking new opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange,” added de Villiers Engelbrecht, CEO of Airlink.

    Driving regional tourism growth

    The agreement strengthens regional tourism and economic integration, positioning Johannesburg as a key hub linking the Indian Ocean islands with Southern Africa.

    It supports growing two-way traffic for both business and leisure travel, underscoring the airlines’ shared commitment to sustainable network expansion.

    Read more: Airlink, South Africa Tourism, air travel, Air Austral, African aviation, tourism growth, travel industry, regional air travel, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz