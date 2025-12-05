Standard Bank celebrates women driving SA’s economic future at the 22nd Top Women Awards 2025

South Africa’s most accomplished women leaders gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre this week to be recognised for their impact at the 22nd Standard Bank Top Women™ Awards, a national platform celebrating the innovation, resilience, and leadership of women across business, public service, and social impact.

The prestigious event brought together more than 800 attendees and honoured over 150 finalists across 14 categories, showcasing the breadth of women’s leadership driving change across the country. As the headline sponsor, Standard Bank partnered with Topco Media to celebrate these trailblazers and reinforce its commitment to empowering women-owned businesses who are shaping South Africa’s economic future.

The evening’s highest honour was awarded to Dr Leila Fourie of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, who received the Lifetime Achiever Award, in recognition of her extensive contribution to strengthening South Africa’s financial system and advancing women’s economic empowerment.

Other major winners included Akhona Qengqe of KFC Africa, awarded the Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2025, for her role in driving inclusive growth across Africa’s largest fast‑food chain. Woolworths (Pty) Ltd was named Top Women Business of the Year 2025 for its commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and gender equality.

“Standard Bank is deeply committed to investing in women‑led businesses and supporting their growth journeys. These awards are not only a celebration of excellence, but also a reminder that when women are empowered with access to capital, mentorship, and networks, they unlock exponential value for our economy and communities. We are proud to stand alongside these trailblazers and to continue building platforms that ensure women entrepreneurs and leaders have the resources they need to thrive,” adds Simone Cooper, head of Business and Commercial Banking South Africa at Standard Bank Group.

The ceremony was led by award-winning broadcaster and financial journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi as Master of Ceremonies. Guests also heard from Hon. Pemmy Castelina Pamela Majodina, Minister of Water and Sanitation, who received a standing ovation after connecting South Africa’s G20 Summit success to the hidden strength of women working together. She reminded the audience that being in a room filled with accomplished women already counts as a victory but cautioned that leadership achievements lose meaning when femicide continues to plague communities.

Standard Bank Group Chairman Nonkululeko Nyembezi further emphasised in her speech how women-led businesses are reshaping South Africa’s economic direction, sharing that investments from the women of South Africa represent the best financial return the country has ever achieved.

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, described the awards as proof points of women’s impact: “The economy of South Africa depends on women‑led businesses which operate as its hidden power source. The Standard Bank Top Women™ Awards work to transform ‘unsung’ into proven achievements. Women’s success leads to economic expansion and community development and attracts international investors to South Africa. Real change starts from this point.”

Other major winners included:

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2025 sponsored by Standard Bank

Winner: Humankind Group

Winner: Humankind Group Top Women Business in ICT & e-commerce sponsored by Telkom

Winner: Adbot

Winner: Adbot Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure, Resources & Mining 2025 sponsored by RS South Africa

Winner: Sauce Professional Development and Project. Highly commended: Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd

Winner: Sauce Professional Development and Project. Highly commended: Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceutical sponsored by Drs Mashao & Dzichauya Inc

Winner: Lyra Southern Africa

Winner: Lyra Southern Africa Top Women Business in Public Service 2025

Winner: Petroleum Agency SA. Highly commended: Teddy Bear Foundation

Winner: Petroleum Agency SA. Highly commended: Teddy Bear Foundation Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship & Community impact 2025

Winner: Estée Lauder Companies

Winner: Estée Lauder Companies Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 2025

Winner: Mondi South Africa. Highly commended: The Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa

Winner: Mondi South Africa. Highly commended: The Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa Top Women Business in Transport, Logistics & Mobility 2025 sponsored by Castrol Southern Africa

Winner: DKN Transport cc

Winner: DKN Transport cc Top Women Business in Skills & Youth Development 2025 sponsored by merSETA

Winner: JumpStart Foundation Trust. Highly commended: Merchants SA (Pty) Ltd

Winner: JumpStart Foundation Trust. Highly commended: Merchants SA (Pty) Ltd Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Services 2025

Winner: Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar, Council for Medical Schemes

Winner: Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar, Council for Medical Schemes Top Women Leader in STEM 2025

Winner: Megan Schalkwyk, Mungeni-Tukela Water

Winner: Megan Schalkwyk, Mungeni-Tukela Water Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2025

Winner: Dr Thandeka Ellenson, Moses Kotane Research Institute

Winner: Dr Thandeka Ellenson, Moses Kotane Research Institute Top Women Young Achiever 2025

Winner: Dr Phindile Nkosi, University of Johannesburg

Winner: Dr Phindile Nkosi, University of Johannesburg Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 sponsored by Standard Bank

Winner: Nisha Kostas, Niche Integrated Solutions

Winner: Nisha Kostas, Niche Integrated Solutions Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 sponsored by Standard Bank

Winner: Nokwanda Dlamini, Ozel Group (KwaZulu-Natal).

Topco Media extends their gratitude to all category sponsors, including Telkom, RS South Africa, Drs Mashao & Dzichauya Inc., Castrol Southern Africa, and merSETA, as well as the valued partners Jenna Clifford, Procter & Gamble, Dewdrop, Lux Leisure, Nespresso, Environ, Estée Lauder, and Equilibrium Jewellery, whose partnership elevated this prestigious event.

To view the full list of finalists and judges, please see the official souvenir programme here.



