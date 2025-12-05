Subscribe & Follow
Standard Bank celebrates women driving SA’s economic future at the 22nd Top Women Awards 2025
The prestigious event brought together more than 800 attendees and honoured over 150 finalists across 14 categories, showcasing the breadth of women’s leadership driving change across the country. As the headline sponsor, Standard Bank partnered with Topco Media to celebrate these trailblazers and reinforce its commitment to empowering women-owned businesses who are shaping South Africa’s economic future.
The evening’s highest honour was awarded to Dr Leila Fourie of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, who received the Lifetime Achiever Award, in recognition of her extensive contribution to strengthening South Africa’s financial system and advancing women’s economic empowerment.
Other major winners included Akhona Qengqe of KFC Africa, awarded the Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2025, for her role in driving inclusive growth across Africa’s largest fast‑food chain. Woolworths (Pty) Ltd was named Top Women Business of the Year 2025 for its commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and gender equality.
“Standard Bank is deeply committed to investing in women‑led businesses and supporting their growth journeys. These awards are not only a celebration of excellence, but also a reminder that when women are empowered with access to capital, mentorship, and networks, they unlock exponential value for our economy and communities. We are proud to stand alongside these trailblazers and to continue building platforms that ensure women entrepreneurs and leaders have the resources they need to thrive,” adds Simone Cooper, head of Business and Commercial Banking South Africa at Standard Bank Group.
The ceremony was led by award-winning broadcaster and financial journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi as Master of Ceremonies. Guests also heard from Hon. Pemmy Castelina Pamela Majodina, Minister of Water and Sanitation, who received a standing ovation after connecting South Africa’s G20 Summit success to the hidden strength of women working together. She reminded the audience that being in a room filled with accomplished women already counts as a victory but cautioned that leadership achievements lose meaning when femicide continues to plague communities.
Standard Bank Group Chairman Nonkululeko Nyembezi further emphasised in her speech how women-led businesses are reshaping South Africa’s economic direction, sharing that investments from the women of South Africa represent the best financial return the country has ever achieved.
Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, described the awards as proof points of women’s impact: “The economy of South Africa depends on women‑led businesses which operate as its hidden power source. The Standard Bank Top Women™ Awards work to transform ‘unsung’ into proven achievements. Women’s success leads to economic expansion and community development and attracts international investors to South Africa. Real change starts from this point.”
Other major winners included:
- Top Women Owned Business SMME 2025 sponsored by Standard Bank
Winner: Humankind Group
- Top Women Business in ICT & e-commerce sponsored by Telkom
Winner: Adbot
- Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure, Resources & Mining 2025 sponsored by RS South Africa
Winner: Sauce Professional Development and Project. Highly commended: Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd
- Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceutical sponsored by Drs Mashao & Dzichauya Inc
Winner: Lyra Southern Africa
- Top Women Business in Public Service 2025
Winner: Petroleum Agency SA. Highly commended: Teddy Bear Foundation
- Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship & Community impact 2025
Winner: Estée Lauder Companies
- Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 2025
Winner: Mondi South Africa. Highly commended: The Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa
- Top Women Business in Transport, Logistics & Mobility 2025 sponsored by Castrol Southern Africa
Winner: DKN Transport cc
- Top Women Business in Skills & Youth Development 2025 sponsored by merSETA
Winner: JumpStart Foundation Trust. Highly commended: Merchants SA (Pty) Ltd
- Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Services 2025
Winner: Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar, Council for Medical Schemes
- Top Women Leader in STEM 2025
Winner: Megan Schalkwyk, Mungeni-Tukela Water
- Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2025
Winner: Dr Thandeka Ellenson, Moses Kotane Research Institute
- Top Women Young Achiever 2025
Winner: Dr Phindile Nkosi, University of Johannesburg
- Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 sponsored by Standard Bank
Winner: Nisha Kostas, Niche Integrated Solutions
- Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 sponsored by Standard Bank
Winner: Nokwanda Dlamini, Ozel Group (KwaZulu-Natal).
Topco Media extends their gratitude to all category sponsors, including Telkom, RS South Africa, Drs Mashao & Dzichauya Inc., Castrol Southern Africa, and merSETA, as well as the valued partners Jenna Clifford, Procter & Gamble, Dewdrop, Lux Leisure, Nespresso, Environ, Estée Lauder, and Equilibrium Jewellery, whose partnership elevated this prestigious event.
To view the full list of finalists and judges, please see the official souvenir programme here.
