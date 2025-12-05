South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupTopco MediaMediaHeads 360AdBotBrave GroupOffernetHOT 102.7FMOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaFibre CircleHuman8Publicis Groupe AfricaSafreaDentsuBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Standard Bank celebrates women driving SA’s economic future at the 22nd Top Women Awards 2025

    South Africa’s most accomplished women leaders gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre this week to be recognised for their impact at the 22nd Standard Bank Top Women™ Awards, a national platform celebrating the innovation, resilience, and leadership of women across business, public service, and social impact.
    Issued by Topco Media
    5 Dec 2025
    5 Dec 2025
    Standard Bank celebrates women driving SA&#x2019;s economic future at the 22nd Top Women Awards 2025

    The prestigious event brought together more than 800 attendees and honoured over 150 finalists across 14 categories, showcasing the breadth of women’s leadership driving change across the country. As the headline sponsor, Standard Bank partnered with Topco Media to celebrate these trailblazers and reinforce its commitment to empowering women-owned businesses who are shaping South Africa’s economic future.

    The evening’s highest honour was awarded to Dr Leila Fourie of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, who received the Lifetime Achiever Award, in recognition of her extensive contribution to strengthening South Africa’s financial system and advancing women’s economic empowerment.

    Other major winners included Akhona Qengqe of KFC Africa, awarded the Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2025, for her role in driving inclusive growth across Africa’s largest fast‑food chain. Woolworths (Pty) Ltd was named Top Women Business of the Year 2025 for its commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and gender equality.

    Standard Bank celebrates women driving SA&#x2019;s economic future at the 22nd Top Women Awards 2025

    “Standard Bank is deeply committed to investing in women‑led businesses and supporting their growth journeys. These awards are not only a celebration of excellence, but also a reminder that when women are empowered with access to capital, mentorship, and networks, they unlock exponential value for our economy and communities. We are proud to stand alongside these trailblazers and to continue building platforms that ensure women entrepreneurs and leaders have the resources they need to thrive,” adds Simone Cooper, head of Business and Commercial Banking South Africa at Standard Bank Group.

    The ceremony was led by award-winning broadcaster and financial journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi as Master of Ceremonies. Guests also heard from Hon. Pemmy Castelina Pamela Majodina, Minister of Water and Sanitation, who received a standing ovation after connecting South Africa’s G20 Summit success to the hidden strength of women working together. She reminded the audience that being in a room filled with accomplished women already counts as a victory but cautioned that leadership achievements lose meaning when femicide continues to plague communities.

    Standard Bank celebrates women driving SA&#x2019;s economic future at the 22nd Top Women Awards 2025

    Standard Bank Group Chairman Nonkululeko Nyembezi further emphasised in her speech how women-led businesses are reshaping South Africa’s economic direction, sharing that investments from the women of South Africa represent the best financial return the country has ever achieved.

    Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, described the awards as proof points of women’s impact: “The economy of South Africa depends on women‑led businesses which operate as its hidden power source. The Standard Bank Top Women™ Awards work to transform ‘unsung’ into proven achievements. Women’s success leads to economic expansion and community development and attracts international investors to South Africa. Real change starts from this point.”

    Standard Bank celebrates women driving SA&#x2019;s economic future at the 22nd Top Women Awards 2025

    Other major winners included:

    • Top Women Owned Business SMME 2025 sponsored by Standard Bank
      Winner: Humankind Group

    • Top Women Business in ICT & e-commerce sponsored by Telkom
      Winner: Adbot

    • Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure, Resources & Mining 2025 sponsored by RS South Africa
      Winner: Sauce Professional Development and Project. Highly commended: Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd

    • Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceutical sponsored by Drs Mashao & Dzichauya Inc
      Winner: Lyra Southern Africa

    • Top Women Business in Public Service 2025
      Winner: Petroleum Agency SA. Highly commended: Teddy Bear Foundation

    • Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship & Community impact 2025
      Winner: Estée Lauder Companies

    • Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 2025
      Winner: Mondi South Africa. Highly commended: The Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa

    • Top Women Business in Transport, Logistics & Mobility 2025 sponsored by Castrol Southern Africa
      Winner: DKN Transport cc

    • Top Women Business in Skills & Youth Development 2025 sponsored by merSETA
      Winner: JumpStart Foundation Trust. Highly commended: Merchants SA (Pty) Ltd

    • Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Services 2025
      Winner: Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar, Council for Medical Schemes

    • Top Women Leader in STEM 2025
      Winner: Megan Schalkwyk, Mungeni-Tukela Water

    • Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2025
      Winner: Dr Thandeka Ellenson, Moses Kotane Research Institute

    • Top Women Young Achiever 2025
      Winner: Dr Phindile Nkosi, University of Johannesburg

    • Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 sponsored by Standard Bank
      Winner: Nisha Kostas, Niche Integrated Solutions

    • Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 sponsored by Standard Bank
      Winner: Nokwanda Dlamini, Ozel Group (KwaZulu-Natal).

    Topco Media extends their gratitude to all category sponsors, including Telkom, RS South Africa, Drs Mashao & Dzichauya Inc., Castrol Southern Africa, and merSETA, as well as the valued partners Jenna Clifford, Procter & Gamble, Dewdrop, Lux Leisure, Nespresso, Environ, Estée Lauder, and Equilibrium Jewellery, whose partnership elevated this prestigious event.

    To view the full list of finalists and judges, please see the official souvenir programme here.

    Read more: Woolworths, KFC, Standard Bank, Topco Media, Standard Bank Group, Ralf Fletcher, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Leila Fourie, Simone Cooper, Gugulethu Mfuphi
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz