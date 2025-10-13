South Africa
HR Management & Leadership
    The Future of HR Conference 2025: Where HR visionaries meet

    Network with the best and equip yourself for the New Code of Work
    Issued by Topco Media
    13 Oct 2025
    13 Oct 2025
    The Future of HR Conference 2025: Where HR visionaries meet

    This is the perfect opportunity to not only explore trends, strategies and to equip yourself for the future of HR, but it is also a golden opportunity to hear from and network with the best that the industry has to offer.

    The Future of HR Conference 2025 is a two-day conference taking place on 22-23 October 2025 at The Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. This premier event is all about stepping into the New Code of Work.

    It will bring together forward-thinking HR leaders, professionals, and innovators who are shaping the workforce of tomorrow. You can enjoy a host of networking opportunities, keynote addresses, panel discussions and real thought-provoking stories.

    Some of the top speakers that you can look forward to include:

    • Pindiwe Gida, chief officer: Human Capital & Corporate Service, SALGA
    • Marlinie Ramsamy, CEO, Franklin Covey
    • Dr Sane Ngidi, president, SIOPSA
    • Khethiwe Nkuna, best-selling author and CEO, SkillQuest
    • Elmarie Roberts, HR director, Michelin
    • Kally Mabe, principal specialist: DEIB & Transformation Lead, Vodacom; executive director, LGBT+ Management Forum
    • Dharshni Padayachee, head of diversity, Equity Inclusion & Wellbeing, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB)

    Key topics, insights and discussions include:

    • Human Sustainability: The Foundation for Talent, Trust & Transformation
    • The Future Public Servant: Skills, Mindsets & Leadership for 2030
    • Skills Intelligence: The New Currency of Great Cultures
    • Betting on a New Way of Working
    • DEI vs Belonging: When Culture Speaks Louder Than Rules
    • Work Meets the Creator Economy: Balancing Employment, Monetisation & Influence
    • 360° Leadership: The New Code of Servant Leadership

    Backed by leading partners, The Future of HR Conference 2025 is where workplace revolution and empowerment come to life.

    Gold partners: SALGA.

    Bronze partners: Blu Label Unlimited, 4Sight Holdings, NMG Benefits, FranklinCovey, E-Study, NHFC, Gauteng Tourism Authority.

    Showcase counter partners: Mancosa, Bridging & Associates, Godrej Consumer Products, CTU Training, Raizcorp, BEE123, Afrizan People Intelligence, Aspiration Software, Turn Left, PTP Integrated, Youth Employment Service, Trending Talent Solutions, Alefbet Holdings / SA Business School, Sisol Labour Projects, Biovac, Step Ahead Staffing.

    View the full event factsheet here, and the full programme here.

    This is your chance to equip yourself for the future of HR in South Africa and beyond. Take part in the conversations shaping a digitally enabled, innovative, and empowered workplace. Together with our partners, Topco Media is excited to bring this vision to life at The Future of HR Conference 2025.

    Ready to join the journey or explore partnership opportunities? For tickets or sponsorships, contact us at: az.oc.rhfoerutuf@gnitekram

