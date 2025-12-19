South Africa
Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsAMIELGNinety9centsBataTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Coca-Cola introduces 'Coca-Coca Mashesha' refreshment at the speed of Mzansi

    New 250ml PET pack brings South Africa’s favourite drinks to more people, at a recommended retail price of R6, delivering greater access and affordability for consumers nationwide.
    Issued by OLC Through The Line Communications
    19 Dec 2025
    19 Dec 2025
    Coca-Cola introduces 'Coca-Coca Mashesha' refreshment at the speed of Mzansi

    Coca-Cola South Africa has unveiled a fresh addition to its beverage portfolio with the launch of the new 250ml PET pack – available now at a recommended retail price of R6. Designed to offer consumers a quick, convenient and pocket friendly way to enjoy their favourite Coca-Cola®, Fanta®, Sprite® and Stoney® drinks, this innovation brings more choice to consumers seeking a convenient, pocket friendly, on-the-go serving without compromising the taste they love.

    Arriving just as South Africans head into a busy season of year-end moments, travel, gatherings and the everyday hustle, the 250ml pack fits seamlessly into fast-paced lifestyles. Whether grabbing a quick break, stocking up at local spaza shops, or enjoying refreshment on the move, the new pack is an easy, affordable way to enjoy the brands you know best.

    “We are incredibly excited about Coca-Cola Mashesha, a name born in the streets and rooted in Mzansi culture. Mashesha means ‘fast’ or ‘quick’ in IsiZulu, and it perfectly captures the spirit of this pack. It’s made for quick enjoyment and the vibrant pace of South African life,” added Franscoe Bouwer, senior director, Frontline Marketing Coca-Cola South Africa.

    The drinks have the same recipes you already know and love, with full nutritional details – including sugar content – on every pack. At the moment, there’s no zero-sugar option in this size. The bottle is 100% recyclable, made from PET plastic with an HDPE cap. Thanks to advanced KHS Plasmax technology, which adds an ultra-thin protective layer inside, your drink stays fizzy and fresh for up to eight months.

    “This launch reflects The Coca-Cola Company’s commitment to bringing more choice, more convenience and more relevant innovation to South African consumers. We know people are looking for affordable options that fit their day-to-day routines, and the 250ml pack delivers exactly that – fast to enjoy, great tasting, and designed for life on-the-go,” said Bouwer

    The new 250ml PET pack launched on 19 November and is available at spaza shops and wholesale outlets at a recommended retail price of R6. It will be distributed nationwide, excluding the Western Cape, at launch, with expansion opportunities under review. The product is produced and distributed by Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.

    Read more: Coca-cola, The Coca-Cola Company, Franscoe Bouwer, OLC Through The Line Communications
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OLC Through The Line Communications
    OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz