Coca-Cola introduces 'Coca-Coca Mashesha' refreshment at the speed of Mzansi

New 250ml PET pack brings South Africa’s favourite drinks to more people, at a recommended retail price of R6, delivering greater access and affordability for consumers nationwide.

Coca-Cola South Africa has unveiled a fresh addition to its beverage portfolio with the launch of the new 250ml PET pack – available now at a recommended retail price of R6. Designed to offer consumers a quick, convenient and pocket friendly way to enjoy their favourite Coca-Cola®, Fanta®, Sprite® and Stoney® drinks, this innovation brings more choice to consumers seeking a convenient, pocket friendly, on-the-go serving without compromising the taste they love.

Arriving just as South Africans head into a busy season of year-end moments, travel, gatherings and the everyday hustle, the 250ml pack fits seamlessly into fast-paced lifestyles. Whether grabbing a quick break, stocking up at local spaza shops, or enjoying refreshment on the move, the new pack is an easy, affordable way to enjoy the brands you know best.

“We are incredibly excited about Coca-Cola Mashesha, a name born in the streets and rooted in Mzansi culture. Mashesha means ‘fast’ or ‘quick’ in IsiZulu, and it perfectly captures the spirit of this pack. It’s made for quick enjoyment and the vibrant pace of South African life,” added Franscoe Bouwer, senior director, Frontline Marketing Coca-Cola South Africa.

The drinks have the same recipes you already know and love, with full nutritional details – including sugar content – on every pack. At the moment, there’s no zero-sugar option in this size. The bottle is 100% recyclable, made from PET plastic with an HDPE cap. Thanks to advanced KHS Plasmax technology, which adds an ultra-thin protective layer inside, your drink stays fizzy and fresh for up to eight months.

“This launch reflects The Coca-Cola Company’s commitment to bringing more choice, more convenience and more relevant innovation to South African consumers. We know people are looking for affordable options that fit their day-to-day routines, and the 250ml pack delivers exactly that – fast to enjoy, great tasting, and designed for life on-the-go,” said Bouwer

The new 250ml PET pack launched on 19 November and is available at spaza shops and wholesale outlets at a recommended retail price of R6. It will be distributed nationwide, excluding the Western Cape, at launch, with expansion opportunities under review. The product is produced and distributed by Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.



