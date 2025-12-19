South Africa
Retail FMCG
    Cadbury Dairy Milk Hazelnut Ice Cream now available in a multipack

    Cadbury Dairy Milk Hazelnut Ice Cream is now available in a multipack, created for family time, hang-outs with friends and every sun-soaked moment in between.
    19 Dec 2025
    19 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Landing in major retailers from mid-December, the pack arrives at the perfect time of year: when school holidays begin, homes fill with visitors, and freezer-stocking becomes a sunny ritual.

    It’s ideal for slipping into a beach cooler, keeping on hand for braai guests, passing around during road-trip snack breaks, or bringing that extra bit of joy to a late-night movie marathon.

    With more moments per box, it’s a shareable upgrade made for the way South Africans actually spend their summer, together, from slow weekends by the pool to spontaneous sunset meet-ups.

    “Our Hazelnut ice cream has such a loyal fan base, so extending it into a multipack felt like the natural next step,” says Katlego Raboroko, brand manager.

    “December is all about togetherness, family gatherings, catch-ups with friends, and those spontaneous summer moments that only happen when everyone’s around. This format gives people more to enjoy and more to share.”

