Cadbury Dairy Milk Hazelnut Ice Cream now available in a multipack

Cadbury Dairy Milk Hazelnut Ice Cream is now available in a multipack, created for family time, hang-outs with friends and every sun-soaked moment in between.

Image supplied

Landing in major retailers from mid-December, the pack arrives at the perfect time of year: when school holidays begin, homes fill with visitors, and freezer-stocking becomes a sunny ritual.

It’s ideal for slipping into a beach cooler, keeping on hand for braai guests, passing around during road-trip snack breaks, or bringing that extra bit of joy to a late-night movie marathon.

With more moments per box, it’s a shareable upgrade made for the way South Africans actually spend their summer, together, from slow weekends by the pool to spontaneous sunset meet-ups.

“Our Hazelnut ice cream has such a loyal fan base, so extending it into a multipack felt like the natural next step,” says Katlego Raboroko, brand manager.

“December is all about togetherness, family gatherings, catch-ups with friends, and those spontaneous summer moments that only happen when everyone’s around. This format gives people more to enjoy and more to share.”