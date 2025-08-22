Ogilvy wins Best Digital Agency at 2025 Bookmarks Awards

Ogilvy reclaimed its title as Best Digital Agency in South Africa for the ninth time at this year’s annual Bookmarks Awards. The Bookmarks are the country’s largest specialist awards, celebrating the best digital marketing across the industry. Now in its 17th year, the Bookmark Awards recognize outstanding and effective digital marketing campaigns. The annual gala event was held in Johannesburg last week.

Ogilvy’s client KFC, was also named Best Digital Brand of the Year. In addition, the team took home an outstanding 21 awards across a wide range of categories, including: digital design, craft (spanning sound, video, and community management), integrated digital campaigns, innovation and platform development, data and CRM strategy, influencer marketing, social media campaigns, interactive and mixed media, email and direct marketing, loyalty and gamification programs, as well as bots and messaging platforms.

The wins reflect Ogilvy’s collaborative partnerships and creative digital excellence across a wide range of industries, with awarded work for clients including KFC, Cadbury, South African Breweries, PEP, Volkswagen and the Gates Foundation.

Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa, commented on the agency’s performance: “Winning Agency of the Year is an amazing honour for us and our clients. Winning for work that truly works and showcasing the huge breadth of digital work that our agency has produced over the last year. Work rooted in culture and leveraging digital to move both our brands and the industry forward. Congratulations to everyone who helped create this work with us. Extra congratulations go to our partners at KFC for their special accolade. A fantastic result, which highlights their ongoing belief in digital innovation and creativity.”

Also reflecting on the recognition, Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer at KFC Africa, said: “We're incredibly proud to be recognised as Digital Brand of the Year; it’s a reflection of the trust, ambition, and shared vision between our teams. A special thank you to my exceptional colleagues and partners at KFC, who bring bold ideas to life every day. This isn’t just a win for KFC; it’s a win for brave creativity and true partnership. Ogilvy continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital, and these awards are proof of the magic that happens when strategy, innovation, and bold ideas come together.”



