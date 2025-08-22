BehindtheCampaign: Capitec shares client stories in Bank on Better

Capitec has shared insights into its new Bank on Better brand positioning campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency Promise.

Human-centred

This human-centred storytelling platform brings to life the meaningful difference the bank continues to make in the lives of millions of South Africans. Shot in a raw and authentic interview style, the commercial features real Capitec clients, not actors, sharing heartfelt reflections on the questions: Who do you bank on, and who banks on you?

Bank on Better isn’t just a campaign. It’s our truth,” says Asha Patel, head of brand and communications at Capitec. “Capitec was built by being present in the moments that matter - whether that’s helping parents fund their children’s education, buying their first home, starting a business, travelling overseas or simply getting through the month. This work reflects the trust and deep relationship that we have with our clients - and the responsibility that comes with that trust.”

Today, the bank has 24 million active clients, over 13 million app clients and 880 branches nationwide.

“Trust is built when you show up consistently, with honesty and empathy. We are not perfect, but we try really hard. And that’s what clients remember. Like the story of Vhulahani, a 51-year-old Gogo, who tells the story of being greeted with a warm kindness that makes her feel seen when she walks into our branch,” says Patel.

Inspired by clients

Inspired by its clients’ diverse backgrounds, the campaign brings their stories to life through vibrant storytelling, inviting us to reflect on the different paths we all take to realise our dreams.

Stories of entrepreneurs like Mthokozisi, an engineer, inspired to work hard through his childhood memories of repairing irons, TVs and microwaves with his grandfather. With ambitions of growing a single carwash into a thriving franchise, he dreams of creating jobs and contributing to his community. 24-year-old Mykayla, who has banked with Capitec since she was 15, is the first in her family to graduate and is now pursuing her Master’s degree despite facing adversity. Through it all, she never stopped believing in her dreams and banking on herself.

“Trust isn’t claimed. It’s earned through people, through service, and through showing up every single day. That’s why millions bank on Capitec and why we will continue to help South Africa Bank on better.”