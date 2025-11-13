Can the Sunlight bar become a youth icon through #RaiseTheBar?

For most South Africans, the green Sunlight laundry bar is truly iconic. Even without its signature bright yellow wrapping, and soapy aroma it’s instantly recognisable. That said, it’s also a product that many people fondly associate with earlier generations.

Today, Sunlight is taking that heritage and giving it a fresh voice for a younger audience through the Raise The Bar campaign which is running for the second year in a row. We speak to Ashmika Chottu – brand manager: Sunlight Laundry, Homecare about the initiative.

Sunlight has long been a part of everyday life in South Africa - how do you ensure it continues to resonate with a younger audience?

Sunlight has been part of South African homes for generations, but relevance today means speaking the language of our youth. For young people today, confidence isn’t just about how you look; it’s about how you express yourself. That’s why Raise The Bar transforms a heritage product into a symbol of ingenuity and originality.

Sunlight laundry bar is embedded in the rhythm of everyday life, With Raise the Bar, we’re tapping into the creativity and resilience that define South African identity, using platforms like hip-hop and TikTok to celebrate resourcefulness and originality. It’s about showing that a simple laundry bar can be part of a bigger cultural narrative, where everyday items become symbols of pride and possibility.

How did the team decide to expand the campaign from rap to include dance this year?

Dance has become one of the most powerful cultural languages in South Africa, especially through Amapiano. It’s not just entertainment it’s an identity. Expanding from rap to dance was a natural evolution because both art forms share the same spirit of creativity and self-expression. By adding dance, we gave young people another way to interpret ‘Raise The Bar’ in their own style.

With this campaign, anyone can join. The mechanic is simple: Purchase a 250g Sunlight Laundry Bar, register with your till slip via WhatsApp using the link in @sunlight.za bio on Instagram. Create a 30–60 second rap or dance video entry using the sound on the Sunlight social media pages and use the bar as a prop video, using #RaiseTheBarWithSunlight. Don't forget to tag @sunlight.za on Instagram and @sunlight_za on TikTok to stand a chance to win your share of R1m. It’s about taking something familiar, the green bar we all grew up with, and using it to spark fresh creativity.

What have you learned from engaging with young creators through campaigns like this about how they view and interact with heritage brands?

Engaging with young creators has shown us that authenticity and relevance matter deeply even for heritage products like Sunlight Laundry Bar. They appreciate the brand’s legacy of trust and quality, but they want to see it evolve in ways that reflect their values and lifestyles. For them, Sunlight isn’t just a laundry solution; it’s part of a bigger story about sustainability, creativity, and community. They want to collaborate, share ideas, and feel that the brand listens. By staying transparent and inviting co-creation, we keep Sunlight’s heritage alive while making it meaningful for a new generation.

How does this campaign fit into Sunlight’s broader brand purpose and positioning within the Unilever portfolio?

Sunlight has always stood for care, freshness, and making everyday life brighter. It represents simplicity and trust helping households achieve quality and value without compromise. The Raise The Bar campaign takes that purpose and reimagines it for a younger audience. It is about turning a familiar, heritage product into a canvas for creativity and self-expression. We’re showing that Sunlight isn’t just about laundry it’s about enabling resourcefulness and sustainability in ways that resonate with today’s generation.”

Beyond metrics, what does success look like for Raise The Bar - culturally and creatively?

Success for Raise The Bar goes beyond metrics it’s about cultural impact and creative relevance. It looks like Sunlight Laundry Bar becoming part of everyday conversations, not just laundry routines. When the campaign sparks trends, inspires DIY hacks, or turns the laundry bar into a symbol of pride, that’s success. It’s when creators remix the idea in their own authentic way, and the product becomes a tool for storytelling and self-expression. Ultimately, success means Sunlight Laundry Bar feels modern and meaningful while staying true to its heritage.

Sunlight’s Raise The Bar is tapping into South African identity in fresh ways. What’s driving this wave of culturally rooted storytelling at Sunlight?

South African identity is vibrant and ever evolving and young creators are at the heart of that transformation. What’s driving this wave of culturally rooted storytelling at Sunlight is the power of authentic voices people who live the culture every day.

Through Raise The Bar, we’ve collaborated with influencers that bring credibility and creativity, turning a simple laundry bar into a symbol of ingenuity and pride with their talent. When these voices remix the idea in their own way whether through Hip Hop Rap or Amapiano dance, it amplifies Sunlight’s heritage in a language the next generation understands. That’s what makes this movement relatable, it’s culture led, creator powered.