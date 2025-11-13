Atzaró Cape Town achieves 831% return on Google Ads investment with Cape Marketing Agency

Cape Marketing Agency delivers measurable results for Atzaró Cape Town through precision-targeted Google Ads campaigns.

Atzaró Cape Town has achieved an impressive 831% Return on Google Ad Spend (ROAS) in just five months, thanks to a highly refined Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency in the luxury accommodation and travel sector.

Running from August 2025 to date, the campaign turned an ad spend of R64,678.11 into R537,207.48 in direct bookings, cutting out the industry-standard 20% agency commission typically charged by booking platforms. This result clearly demonstrates how data-driven Google Ads and luxury hospitality marketing can generate tangible, measurable results for boutique hotels and estates seeking more direct reservations.

Atzaró Cape Town, a luxury boutique hotel in Oranjezicht, partnered with Cape Marketing Agency to reduce reliance on third-party platforms and increase direct international bookings. The agency crafted a high-intent Google Ads campaign targeting affluent travellers in the USA, UK, and European markets searching for luxury accommodation in Cape Town.

“Our strategy was designed to connect Atzaró with global luxury travellers who value direct relationships and authentic experiences,” says Brend Badenhorst, founder of Cape Marketing Agency. “By combining strong keyword intent with precise geographic targeting, we successfully converted high-value clicks into confirmed bookings.”

The results speak for themselves:

Total spend: R64,678.11



Total turnover: R537,207.48



ROAS: 831%



Net return: R472,529.37

Atzaró Cape Town’s general manager, Jordi Flaque, shared the following review on Google: “We couldn’t be happier with the results from Cape Marketing Agency! They really turned our sales around with professionalism, clarity, and smart strategy. The team was always responsive, transparent, and genuinely invested in our success. It’s rare to find a marketing agency that combines creativity with such solid execution – highly recommend!”

About Atzaró Cape Town:

Atzaró Cape Town is part of the renowned Atzaró Group, offering a boutique luxury stay experience with breathtaking Table Mountain views, exceptional design, and world-class hospitality. The property caters to discerning international travellers seeking a refined Cape Town experience.

About Cape Marketing Agency:

Cape Marketing Agency is a luxury hospitality marketing agency based in Cape Town, specialising in Google Ads, SEO, web design, and content strategy for the hospitality, travel, and lifestyle sectors. The agency helps luxury brands grow through data-driven strategies that focus on ROI and measurable performance.

Conclusion:

This case study demonstrates how a refined Google Ads strategy can transform online visibility and revenue for luxury hospitality brands. With the right targeting, creative execution, and continuous optimisation, Cape Marketing Agency continues to help boutique hotels and estates achieve measurable, high-return results in an increasingly competitive digital environment.



