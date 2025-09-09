The Green Zone’s rebranding results in 2,885% return on Google Ads investment with Cape Marketing Agency

Cape Marketing Agency delivers measurable results for The Green Zone through Google Ads PPC.

The Green Zone has achieved an impressive 2,885% return on ad spend (ROAS) in just four months, thanks to a strategic redesign of their website, specifically optimised for user engagement and a targeted Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency.

The campaign, running from end of April 2025 to August 2025, turned an ad spend of R11,401.85 into R340,553.25 in turnover, a clear demonstration of how a strategic landing page and data-driven Google Ads can drive real business growth.

The Green Zone, a trusted landscaping and irrigation provider in Cape Town, partnered with Cape Marketing Agency earlier this year to modernise its branding, logo, and website, while also scaling its online lead generation funnel. Cape Marketing Agency developed a refreshed, engaging brand identity and website to lay the foundation for a highly effective Google Ads campaign. From there, Cape Marketing Agency implemented a tailored Google Ads strategy that focused on high-intent search terms, precise keyword targeting, and continuous optimisation.

“Our goal with client campaigns is to make every rand spent on ads work harder for our clients,” says Brend Badenhorst, founder of Cape Marketing Agency. “Through strategic landing page design, precise keyword targeting, and performance tracking, we are able to deliver leads that directly translated into high-value sales for our clients.”

The results speak for themselves:



Total spend: R11,401.85



Total turnover: R340,553.25



ROAS: 2,885%

