AI to transform advertising in fundamental shift in digital marketing in 2025
This transformation will be bigger than the mobile revolution, says Brendon Kraham, Google’s VP of global search ads and commerce.
As such, Google Ads prepares for what executives call a “seismic shift” in consumer search behaviour.
Google's focus is on three major areas:
- Evolution of search behaviour beyond keywords toward multimodal experiences.
- AI-powered creative tools for marketers.
- Enhanced measurement capabilities across all channels,>/li>
A fundamental change
The initiative ties into Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s broader strategy to scale Gemini, the company’s AI platform, amid increasing competition and regulatory challenges.
Google’s AI-driven transformation of search and advertising in 2025 could fundamentally change how consumers discover products and services, requiring companies to adapt strategies quickly or risk falling behind competitors who will prioritise mastering the new tools and capabilities.
It will be essential to keep testing how AI should work for your campaigns, even though you may initially see poor results.
Enhancement of core advertising products
Google plans to enhance its core advertising products, which will all be powered by Google AI while maintaining user privacy standards. These include:
- Performance Max
- Demand Gen
- Search capabilities
