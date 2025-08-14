South Africa
HR Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

PnetIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Unemployment rate increases to 33.2%

    South Africa's unemployment rate climbed to 33.2% in the second quarter of 2025, Statistics SA revealed on Tuesday, 12 August.
    14 Aug 2025
    14 Aug 2025
    Image source: Getty Images
    Image source: Getty Images

    According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) Q2: 2025 results, there was an increase of 19,000 in the number of employed persons to 16.8 million, while there was an increase of 140,000 in the number of unemployed persons to 8.4 million. This resulted in an increase of 159,000 (up by 0.6%) in the labour force during the same period.

    Stats SA survey reported that discouraged work-seekers decreased by 28,000 (down by 0.8%), and the number of persons who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement remained unchanged between the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2025. This led to a decrease of 28,000 in the number of the not economically active population to 16.6 million.

    The above changes in employment and unemployment resulted in the official unemployment rate increasing by 0.3 of a percentage point from 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025 to 33.2% in the second quarter of 2025. The expanded unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 42.9% when compared with the first quarter of 2025, which was 43.1%.

    Formal vs informal employment

    The number of persons employed in the formal sector increased by 34,000 in Q2: 2025, and the informal sector employment decreased by 19,000 over the same period.

    The largest industry increases in employment were recorded in Trade (88,000), Private households (28,000) and Construction (20,000). Decreases in employment were recorded in Community and social services (42,000), Agriculture (24,000), Finance (24,000), Transport (15,000), Utilities (6,000) and Manufacturing (5,000).

    The results also indicate that the highest increases in employment were observed in Gauteng (95,000) and Eastern Cape (89,000), while decreases were observed in Western Cape (117,000), KwaZulu-Natal (86,000) and Northern Cape (28,000).

    Youth unemployment

    The youth (15–34 years) remain vulnerable in the labour market. The results for the second quarter of 2025 show that the total number of unemployed youth increased by 39,000 to 4.9 million compared with Q1: 2025, while employed youth recorded an increase of 31,000 to 5.7 million.

    As a result, the youth unemployment rate remained unchanged at 46.1% in the second quarter of 2025.

    Read more: Statistics SA, Stats SA, unemployment rate, Quarterly Labour Force Survey, unemployment stats, unemployment increases, unemployment statistics
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz