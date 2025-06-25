HR Talent Acquisition
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

PnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Quarterly employment stats confirm 74,000 job losses in formal sector

    Statistics South Africa's (Stats SA) Quarterly Employment Survey yesterday, 24 June, revealed employment in South Africa has decreased by -0.7% quarter-on-quarter - with total employment declining 74,000 places from 10,653,000 in December 2024 to 10,579,000 in March 2025.
    25 Jun 2025
    25 Jun 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    Stats SA attributed these results to decreases in the following industries: trade (-52,000 or -2.2%), community services (-17,000 or -0.6%), mining (-4,000 or -0.9%), business services (-1,000 or 0.0%), construction (-1,000 or -0.2%) and electricity (-1,000 or -1.6%), while transport industry remain unchanged. However, manufacturing increased by 2,000 or 0.2%.

    It further highlighted a year-on-year decrease in total employment of 95,000 or -0.9% between March 2024 and March 2025.

    Full-time employment

    Stats SA detailed the full-time employment decrease of 55,000 or -0.6% quarter-on-quarter, from 9,503,000 in December 2024 to 9,448,000 in March 2025:

    • trade (34,000 or -1.6%)
    • business services (-11,000 or -0.5%)
    • community services (-10,000 or -0.4%)
    • mining (-4,000 or -0.9%)
    • electricity (-1,000 or -1.6%)

    Manufacturing and transport remain unchanged, while the construction industry reported a 5,000 or 0.9% increase.

    Full-time employment decreased by 40,000 or -0.4% year-on-year between March 2024 and March 2025.

    Part-time employment

    The report's key findings highlighted the part-time employment decrease of 19,000 or -1,7% quarter-on-quarter, from 1,150,000 in December 2024 to 1,131,000 in March 2025 - attributed to:

    • trade (-18,000 or -6.9%)
    • community services (-7,000 or -1.4%)
    • construction (-6,000 or -8.3%)

    However, there were increases reported by business services (10,000 or 4.4%) and manufacturing (2,000 or 2.4%); while electricity and transport remain unchanged.

    Year-on-year, part-time employment decreased by 55,000 or -4.6% between March 2024 and March 2025.

    Earnings and salaries

    Stats SA also reported the following earnings and salary data:

    Gross earnings paid to employees decreased by R47.3bn or -4,6% from R1.03tn in December 2024 to R983.1bn in March 2025. This was due to decreases in the following industries: community services, manufacturing, trade, construction, transport, electricity and mining. However, business services reported an increase.

    Year-on-year gross earnings increased by R26.1bn or 2.7% between March 2024 and March 2025.

    Basic salary/wages paid to employees decreased by R9.4bn or -1.1% from R890bn in December 2024 to R881bn in March 2025. This was due to decreases in the following industries: community services, trade, manufacturing, construction, business services, transport and mining. However, electricity reported an increase.

    Year-on-year basic salary/wages increased by R33.1bn or 3.9% between March 2024 and March 2025.

    Average monthly earnings paid to employees decreased by 0.1% from R28,316 in November 2024 to R28,289 in February 2025. Year-on-year average monthly earnings paid to employees increased by 5.6% between February 2024 and February 2025.

    Cutting bonuses and overtime

    Bonuses paid to employees decreased by R36.5bn or -32.5% from R112bn in December 2024 to R75.8bn in March 2025. This was due to decreases in the following industries: community services, manufacturing, trade, construction, transport and electricity; while business services reported an increase.

    Year-on-year bonus payments decreased by R5.7bn or -6.9% between March 2024 and March 2025.

    Overtime paid to employees decreased by R1.4bn or -5.1% from R27.7bn in December 2024 to R26.3bn in March 2025. This was due to decreases in the following industries: business services, manufacturing, construction, transport and trade, while electricity remains unchanged. However, community services, showed an increase.

    Year-on-year overtime payments decreased by R1.3bn or -4.7% between March 2024 and March 2025.

    Read more: Stats SA, QES, Quarterly Employment Statistics, unemployment figures
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz