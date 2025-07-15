Advice for grads looking to break into advertising

I joined VML on a learnership, which led to an internship. I’m now officially a junior art director, which means I’ve upgraded from “intern with big ideas” to “creative" with a seat at the table (and real deadlines).

The shift’s been a bit like going from the kiddie pool to open water – you’re still floating, but the stakes are a lot more real.

If you’re a student or recent grad eyeing a creative career in advertising, you’ve probably heard advice along the lines of, “Just get your foot in the door".

But no one tells you what to do once you’re in.

I’ve just gone through that exact transition – from intern to full-time creative – and here’s what I’ve learned along the way.

Benefits of working your way up

Learnerships and internships help shape raw potential into real, creative contributions.

The learnership gave me structure and support, the internship gave me momentum, and being full-time has given me ownership.

Mentorship is the real game-changer, though.

Having someone in your corner to guide, challenge, and cheer you on can make all the difference between surviving and thriving.

It helps young creatives grow faster and ultimately helps the work get better, for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, agencies benefit from fresh perspectives, new energy, and people who aren’t afraid to ask, “But why?”

7 lessons to set yourself up for success

If you’ve landed an internship – or you’re hoping to – here are a few things I’ve learnt about how to show up, stand out, and set yourself up for success.

Nerves are normal – but don’t let them hold you back My "foot in the door" was a student showcase, and yes, the nerves were real. But the support from the team made a world of difference. Don’t underestimate how much people want to see you do well. Walk into new situations knowing you belong – even if your voice shakes a little at first. You’re not expected to know everything – just be willing to learn When you’re new, nobody expects you to have all the answers. What they do notice is your attitude. Are you curious? Do you ask questions? Are you paying attention? I came into this internship determined to absorb as much as I could. That mindset has been more valuable than any technical skill. Be the person who puts their hand up Don’t wait for permission, just start. Offer ideas, ask to join the brainstorm, and share the concept you thought was “too random". Advertising isn’t always a constant stream of briefs. Some days are quiet, and those are golden opportunities. Instead of waiting for work to come your way, offer to help. Ask what others are working on. Volunteer to take notes or brainstorm ideas. Proactivity shows initiative, and that gets remembered. Relationships matter more than titles This industry thrives on collaboration. One of the most useful things I’ve done is get to know people in different departments. Not just because it helps with workflow, but because relationships make the work better – and more fun. The sooner you see people as teammates instead of titles, the more you’ll grow. Watch how the pros do it – then figure out your way Everyone in advertising has their creative rhythm. Sitting in on meetings, shadowing seniors, and observing different processes has been incredibly insightful. You’ll see what works, what doesn’t, and how to start shaping your approach. Think of it as creative osmosis. Treat every experience like it matters – because it does It’s easy to downplay small tasks when you're starting. But often, those little jobs are trust-builders. They’re stepping stones. Show that you care about all the details – and you’ll be trusted with bigger ones faster than you think. Whatever you’re working on, take feedback as fuel. It’s not personal – it’s professional growth in disguise. Keep your sense of humour This industry is fast, unpredictable, and full of curveballs. The people who thrive are the ones who can stay flexible, stay kind, and keep bringing their spark, even when the deadline is yesterday and the reference deck is 200 slides deep.

You don’t have to get everything right the first time.

But if you keep showing up with curiosity, respect for the craft, and a willingness to grow, you’ll be surprised how far that foot in the door can take you.