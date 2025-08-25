Disney Jr., the powerhouse brand behind top preschool series, unveils new slate at Disney Jr. event

New series, specials and castings expand the world of fan-favourite franchises.

The Walt Disney Company Africa (TWDCA) unveiled an extensive slate of new Disney Jr. series, specials and premiere dates for new seasons of returning shows. The announcements were made by general manager of DTC & Media Networks and country manager, sub-Saharan Africa, for The Walt Disney Company EMEA, Christine Service, at the Disney Jr. Content Showcase in Johannesburg.

Highlights included new series Cars: Lightning Racers, inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Academy AwardⓇ-winning Cars films, with Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy reprising their iconic roles; Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends, the first-ever preschool Avengers series; and two new seasons of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.

Said Service: “Disney Jr. is where preschool magic begins – and no one does it bigger or better. Our shows are often a child’s very first connection to the world of Disney, sparking the songs they sing, the characters they adore, and the adventures they want to live again and again.” She continued, “Today’s announcements build on that leadership, expanding the worlds kids already love and introducing new multiplatform stories that will capture the hearts of the next generation.”

Today’s announcements include the following:

New series, specials and shorts

Cars: Lightning Racers (new series)

Debuts 2027



Produced by Disney Television Animation in association with Pixar



Executive producers: Travis Braun and Frank Montagna



Story editor: Dana Starfield Building on Disney and Pixar’s beloved Cars franchise, Cars: Lightning Racers follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends, thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles. The all-star cast returning to their original roles includes Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen, Larry the Cable Guy as Mater, Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Bob Peterson as Chick Hicks, and John Ratzenberger as Mack. Leah Lewis (Elemental) and Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel Rivals video game) join the cast as Pipes and Miles, respectively. Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) will also voice a new character, Ms Blinker. Marvel's Avengers: Mightiest Friends (new series)

Debuts 2027



Produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons



Executive producers: Sean Coyle, Bart Jennett and Harrison Wilcox Evolving from the new Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends series, Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends introduces kid versions of Earth’s mightiest heroes: Iron Man (Tony Stark), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Black Panther (T’Challa), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) and Thor. Together, the young Avengers strive to be their best selves while facing off against classic Super Baddies. Marvel's Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers team up! (new specials + first-look)

Two new 22-minute specials debut: coming soon



Produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons



Executive producers: Bart Jennett, Chris Moreno, Harrison Wilcox



Co-producer: Becca Topol A first-look image was revealed and can be found here for the first special premiering soon, which sees Iron Man and the Avengers joining Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of the city’s devices. Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Halloween (new stop-motion shorts)

Coming soon



Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in association with Disney Jr.



Director/producer: David H. Brooks



Supervising producer/director: John Harvatine IV These new sing-along stop-motion music videos feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the Halloween mood. Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Christmas (new stop-motion shorts)

Debuts this December on Disney Jr., then Disney+



Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in association with Disney Jr.



Director/producer: David H. Brooks



Supervising producer/director: John Harvatine IV These sing-along stop-motion music videos feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the holiday spirit. Returning series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (New season orders – seasons two and three)

Season two debuts 2027; season three debuts 2028



Produced by Disney Television Animation



Executive producer: Rob LaDuca



Co-producer/story editor: Kim Duran A continuation of the beloved EmmyⓇ Award-winning original series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the iconic Clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. SuperkKitties (first-look)

Season three debuts in December



Produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in association with Disney Jr.



Creator: Paula Rosenthal



Executive producers: Sarah Mullervy, Kirk Van Wormer, Audu Paden An exclusive first look of season three was revealed today and can be found here for this Top 10 most-watched streaming series for preschoolers. SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens – Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy – who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place. Season three introduces the new Su-Purr Wild story arc in which the SuperKitties travel into the Kittydale Wild Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend, Willa, and new jungle critters. Casting news Sofia the First: Royal Magic

New series set to debut 2026 on Disney Jr., then Disney+



Produced by Disney Television Animation

