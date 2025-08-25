Subscribe & Follow
Disney Jr., the powerhouse brand behind top preschool series, unveils new slate at Disney Jr. event
The Walt Disney Company Africa (TWDCA) unveiled an extensive slate of new Disney Jr. series, specials and premiere dates for new seasons of returning shows. The announcements were made by general manager of DTC & Media Networks and country manager, sub-Saharan Africa, for The Walt Disney Company EMEA, Christine Service, at the Disney Jr. Content Showcase in Johannesburg.
Highlights included new series Cars: Lightning Racers, inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Academy AwardⓇ-winning Cars films, with Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy reprising their iconic roles; Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends, the first-ever preschool Avengers series; and two new seasons of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.
Said Service: “Disney Jr. is where preschool magic begins – and no one does it bigger or better. Our shows are often a child’s very first connection to the world of Disney, sparking the songs they sing, the characters they adore, and the adventures they want to live again and again.” She continued, “Today’s announcements build on that leadership, expanding the worlds kids already love and introducing new multiplatform stories that will capture the hearts of the next generation.”
Today’s announcements include the following:
New series, specials and shorts
Cars: Lightning Racers (new series)
Building on Disney and Pixar’s beloved Cars franchise, Cars: Lightning Racers follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends, thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles. The all-star cast returning to their original roles includes Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen, Larry the Cable Guy as Mater, Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Bob Peterson as Chick Hicks, and John Ratzenberger as Mack. Leah Lewis (Elemental) and Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel Rivals video game) join the cast as Pipes and Miles, respectively. Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) will also voice a new character, Ms Blinker.
Marvel's Avengers: Mightiest Friends (new series)
Evolving from the new Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends series, Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends introduces kid versions of Earth’s mightiest heroes: Iron Man (Tony Stark), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Black Panther (T’Challa), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) and Thor. Together, the young Avengers strive to be their best selves while facing off against classic Super Baddies.
Marvel's Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers team up! (new specials + first-look)
A first-look image was revealed and can be found here for the first special premiering soon, which sees Iron Man and the Avengers joining Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of the city’s devices.
Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Halloween (new stop-motion shorts)
These new sing-along stop-motion music videos feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the Halloween mood.
Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Christmas (new stop-motion shorts)
These sing-along stop-motion music videos feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the holiday spirit.
Returning series
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (New season orders – seasons two and three)
A continuation of the beloved EmmyⓇ Award-winning original series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the iconic Clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals.
SuperkKitties (first-look)
An exclusive first look of season three was revealed today and can be found here for this Top 10 most-watched streaming series for preschoolers. SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens – Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy – who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place. Season three introduces the new Su-Purr Wild story arc in which the SuperKitties travel into the Kittydale Wild Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend, Willa, and new jungle critters.
Casting news
Sofia the First: Royal Magic
As previously announced, Ariel Winter (Modern Family) will return in the titular role as the voice of Sofia in this new series featuring the beloved Sofia the First, set to debut in 2026 on Disney Jr., then Disney+.
Announced today are additional returning cast members from the original series including Wayne Brady (Let’s Make A Deal) as Clover, Tim Gunn (Project Runway) as Baileywick, Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) as Minimus, Sara Ramirez (Grey’s Anatomy) as Queen Miranda, and Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina) as King Roland.
Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.
New episodes this summer
Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid
Disney Jr.’s Ariel is a preschool musical adventure series about Ariel, an eight-year-old mermaid in the Caribbean learning that her power lies in using her voice, to speak up, sing out and make waves. And when she does, she can change her world! New episodes come to Disney Jr. in October, with season two splashing onto screens in 2026.
RoboGobo
Kindhearted boy genius Dax Maxwell adopts five cute and cuddly pets and turns them into Team RoboGobo, the ultimate superhero team that rescues other pets in need. In their Robo-Suits, Team RoboGobo courageously goes paw to claw with various, often ridiculous animal villains. Whether battling the selfish Gimme Pig, averting a natural disaster, or just helping a lost kitten get home, Team RoboGobo always finds a way to save the day (and the stray). They’re the Rescue Pets who rescue pets! It’s RoboGobo go-time! Expect new episodes this September.
Pupstruction
Meet the Pupstruction crew! The world’s first ever all-dog construction team! These pups love barking, burying bones, and most of all... building! They’re a great team. But they’re also best friends! They’re always there for each other to lend a helping paw! They work in the beautiful, sunny town of Petsburg, making sure pets of all kinds (like kittens, puppies, fish and bunnies) have the perfect place to live. They pour mud, sweat and a little drool into every project until the job is done! New episodes of season two will air throughout the coming months with an exciting third season on the way in 2026.
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends
Spidey and his best friends, Ghost-Spider and Spin, together are Team Spidey. This friendly neighbourhood trio protects the city, keeping its citizens safe from danger and the evil schemes of super villains. The perennially popular series makes its fourth season premiere this October with Water-Webs. Expect new pirate and water outfits, vehicle’s locations and friends.
Bluey
Disney Jr. is the destination of the worldwide phenomenon Bluey, the loveable, inexhaustible little six-year-old Blue Heeler girl, who lives with her dad, mum and her four-year-old little sister, Bingo. Bluey's love of play brings her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun and games. With special programming stunts coming this spring and summer, expect themes of teamwork, community help, problem-solving, heroism and heart, and of course a diverse group of friends with unique and cool vehicles.
