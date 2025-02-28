Disney announces 5th Descendants movie in production

Today, Disney Branded Television revealed that the next chapter of the beloved Descendants movie franchise is officially in the works for Disney Channel, with production on a fifth installment set to begin soon. The newly greenlit Disney Channel Original Movie will expand the music-and-dance-fuelled stories centered around the teenage progeny of Disney’s most iconic characters and villains. Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker will reprise their roles as Princesses Red and Chloe, the daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella, respectively. The film’s official title will be announced at a later date.

Picking up shortly after the events of the 2024 hit film Descendants: The Rise of Red, the next chapter explores what “happily ever after” is really like for Red and Chloe, following their return from their time-traveling adventures. Set primarily in present-day Wonderland, the sequel delves into the warning at the end of the previous movie: “There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.”

In addition to Cantrall and Baker, Leonardo Nam returns as Maddox Hatter. New descendants to the franchise include: Liamani Segura as Red’s sister Pink, Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal and Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook. Additional characters to be confirmed as casting continues to unfold.

Kimmy Gatewood (The Baby-sitter’s Club, Girls5eva) is set to direct, with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (Sneakerella) and Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (Descendants: The Rise of Red). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (Wicked, Sneakerella) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences, which have become a beloved hallmark of the Descendants franchise, to life.

“The love for the Descendants franchise runs deep, and the incredible response to Descendants: The Rise of Red last year proved just how much fans are invested in these characters and their stories,” said Ayo Davis, president at Disney Branded Television. “Our next movie will build on that legacy and deliver even more of the magic, music and heart that make Descendants so special – brought to life by an amazing cast and creative team who continue to elevate this world in new and exciting ways.”

Available now on Disney+: Descendants: The Rise of Red, the first three Descendants movies, animated spinoff series Descendants: Wicked World, animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding and more.

Watch a video announcement from Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker here.

