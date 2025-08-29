The trust economy in property: Why reviews matter more than ever

Trust has become the most valuable currency in today’s property market. As South African home sellers navigate one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives, many are no longer satisfied with vague promises or glossy marketing pitches from estate agents. They want proof, and increasingly, that proof comes in the form of verified reviews.

“South Africans are no longer willing to gamble when choosing an estate agent,” says Marcel Koole, CEO and co-founder of Best Agent. “For many years, sellers relied on word-of-mouth, friends’ recommendations, or even pure instinct. But with the rise of digital platforms and the importance of accountability in all industries, verified reviews are quickly becoming the deciding factor.”

According to Koole, this shift mirrors a wider consumer trend that has already taken hold in industries from hospitality to online shopping. “If you wouldn’t book a hotel without reading reviews, why would you entrust the sale of your most valuable asset, your home, to someone without knowing what their past clients think of them?” he asks.

Why reviews are transformative

Reviews bring transparency to a sector that has traditionally been clouded in uncertainty. Sellers often sign a mandate without knowing how well the agent communicates, negotiates, or handles complications. By gathering feedback from both buyers and sellers, verified platforms like Best Agent provide a fuller picture of an agent’s professionalism and reliability.

“Reviews are not about scoring agents on how they look,” Koole explains. “They are about providing real insight into how an agent works. Did they give honest advice on pricing? Were they responsive at every step? Did they follow through after the offer was signed? These are the things that matter.”

This transparency is especially powerful in an environment where trust in traditional institutions is low. Consumers demand accountability and third-party verification before making big decisions. The property market is no exception, in fact, the stakes are higher.

Not all reviews are equal

But not all reviews carry the same weight. Koole warns against relying solely on unverified testimonials or platforms where reviews can be manipulated. “We’ve seen agents upload their own so-called reviews, or only request feedback from clients they know will say something positive,” he says. “That’s not transparency, that’s marketing. What sellers need are impartial, third-party-verified reviews that cannot be tampered with.”

This distinction is at the core of Best Agent’s model. Reviews are collected independently from both sellers and buyers, giving future clients a balanced perspective of how an agent operates. “An agent might be great at charming sellers, but if buyers find them pushy or unresponsive, that’s critical feedback that sellers deserve to know,” Koole notes.

Why agents should welcome reviews

While some agents still view reviews with suspicion, Koole believes that the most professional agents embrace them as a way to stand out. “In a crowded market, verified reviews separate the good from the mediocre,” he says. “For agents who consistently deliver, reviews are a powerful endorsement that builds trust and attracts quality clients.”

In fact, Koole argues that the industry needs to rethink its relationship with transparency altogether. “The property sector has been slow to embrace the accountability revolution that has reshaped other industries. But agents who resist verified reviews will increasingly find themselves sidelined, while those who adopt transparency will be rewarded.”

The bigger picture: Trust as currency

Ultimately, the rise of reviews speaks to a broader truth about the modern economy: trust has become its own form of currency. Sellers will pay a premium for peace of mind, and they will choose agents who can demonstrate a track record of honesty, competence, and results.

“Trust is no longer built on glossy brochures or big promises,” Koole concludes. “It is built on verified experiences, on feedback from people just like you who have walked the same journey. That is the future of real estate in South Africa, and it’s one where transparency is not optional, it’s essential.”



