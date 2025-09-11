South Africa
    Why homeowners value agents who inform, not just sell

    Issued by PBPR
    11 Sep 2025
    In today’s property market, South Africans are more informed than ever before. Buyers research neighbourhood trends, compare municipal rates, and explore financing options online long before they set foot in a show house. Sellers, too, are looking for more than just a marketing plan. They want an estate agent who can guide them through the process, explain the pitfalls, and help them make informed decisions.
    According to Marcel Koole, CEO and co-founder of Best Agent, the way people sell homes is changing: “Homeowners increasingly expect their agents to act as advisers rather than salespeople,” he explains. “An agent who takes the time to educate clients about market conditions, pricing strategies, or legal requirements will earn far more trust than one who simply lists a property and waits for calls.”

    Knowledge builds credibility

    Property is not only a financial transaction, it is an emotional one. Families want to understand why one suburb commands higher values than another, or how transfer duty thresholds affect their purchase. When agents can explain these details clearly, they position themselves as credible partners rather than mere intermediaries.

    Koole notes that transparency is vital. “If a seller understands the realities of the market, such as why certain homes take longer to sell, they are less likely to feel frustrated, and more likely to value the agent’s expertise.”

    Guiding through complexity

    From sectional title levies to energy efficiency certificates, the property landscape is layered with technicalities. Sellers and buyers who are unaware of these can face delays or unexpected costs. Here, the role of the informed agent is to demystify the process.

    “An agent who can explain what to look for in a title deed, or how building regulations affect alterations, gives their client peace of mind,” says Koole. “That kind of guidance is invaluable.”

    Technology meets trust

    While online tools and property platforms have made information more accessible, they cannot replace human interpretation. Automated valuations, for instance, provide figures but not context. Local trends, buyer sentiment, and even seasonal demand still require an experienced eye.

    Koole believes the most successful agents will be those who combine technology with genuine expertise. “Digital platforms should make the process easier, but at the end of the day, sellers want to know they’re in safe hands. That reassurance comes from knowledge, not from flashy marketing.”

    Websites like Best Agent have been developed with this in mind, offering sellers access to verified performance data and client feedback, which helps them make more informed choices about who they appoint. This reflects the broader shift towards transparency and accountability that Koole highlights.

    A shift in expectations

    The implication for the industry is clear, estate agents who invest in educating their clients will set themselves apart. Instead of focusing solely on transactions, the emphasis is shifting towards relationships built on trust, transparency and informed advice.

    For sellers, this means asking the right questions before appointing an agent. For agents, it means recognising that the strongest selling tool is not persuasion, but education.

    Final word

    As Koole concludes: “The property market can be overwhelming, even for experienced homeowners. An agent who equips clients with understanding will not only achieve better results but will also build a reputation that lasts. In the long run, those are the agents South Africans will choose to work with.”

    PBPR
    PBPR is a full-service independent public relations agency. We offer award-winning expertise to South Africa’s largest multinational companies, spirited SMEs and maverick startups.
