From gut feel to Google: How South Africans are choosing service providers in 2025

In an age of endless information and instant answers, the way South Africans choose service providers is changing — fast. Whether it’s a plumber, a personal trainer, or a real estate agent, people are no longer relying solely on referrals from friends and family. They’re turning to Google, online reviews, AI tools like ChatGPT, and trusted digital platforms to help them decide.

Marcel Koole, property commentator and CEO of BestAgent.

It’s a trend that’s reshaping industries, and real estate is no exception.

That’s according to Marcel Koole, co-founder of Best Agent, South Africa’s new property-tech platform that’s taking the guesswork out of choosing an estate agent.

“In the past, selling your home was often a matter of asking your neighbour or colleague: ‘Who sold your place?’ and hoping for the best,” says Koole. “But today’s sellers are much more discerning. Word of mouth still matters, but it’s no longer enough.”

The rise of the informed consumer

Koole says the real estate industry is experiencing the same consumer behaviour shift seen in other sectors. People have access to far more information than ever before, and they’re using it to make better, more informed decisions. “If you want to find a reliable dentist or a good roofer, chances are you’ll Google them, check reviews, maybe even ask ChatGPT for advice. Why should it be any different when choosing someone to sell your most valuable asset?”

From Trustpilot and Hello Peter to Google Reviews and Facebook Groups, reputation is now public. It’s also immediate and often unforgiving. One poor review can raise red flags. A consistent stream of positive feedback, on the other hand, builds instant trust. “Estate agents can no longer rely on charm and charisma alone,” says Koole. “Sellers want to see the track record. They want to know: have you sold homes like mine, in my area, recently? And are you someone I can trust with this massive transaction?”

“That’s where Best Agent comes in. The platform flips the traditional estate agent model on its head, allowing sellers to request valuations from agents ranked holistically according to the number of properties they sold in the area, the average price they sold those properties for, the valuation accuracy, time on market and very importantly the reviews from their clients. Some agents have a verified badge which means they have met all the verification standards. Sellers decide which agents they would want to work with,” says Koole.

Trust, transparency and technology

Koole believes this shift is a natural evolution in a world where trust is harder to earn, and easier to lose. “Buyers and sellers are cautious. They’ve heard horror stories. So, they’re doing their homework. They’re Googling agents’ names. They’re reading client feedback. And yes, they’re even asking ChatGPT-style tools for neutral advice.” He adds that platforms like Best Agent help take this a step further by making the research process faster, more relevant, and more secure. “We verify every agent’s sales history, we ensure they’re currently active in your suburb, and we protect your contact details until you choose to engage. It’s everything the modern seller expects and deserves.”

Why this matters in today’s property market

In a real estate market that remains complex and competitive, especially as interest rates, inflation, and buyer sentiment fluctuate, the right agent can make a significant difference to the outcome of a sale. “We’ve seen examples where sellers chose the wrong agent based on a referral, only to sit on the market for months with no progress. Then they come to us, get a new agent with the right local track record, and the home sells within weeks,” Koole shares. This isn’t just about marketing hype. Data backs it up. According to Koole, sellers who use the platform often receive more accurate pricing guidance and better marketing support because the agents selected are already proven performers in that specific area and price band.

“It’s about alignment,” says Koole. “If your home is in a secure estate in Bryanston, you don’t want an agent who only works in townhouses in Midrand. You want someone who knows your buyer, knows your area, and knows how to sell homes like yours.”

AI and the age of curated recommendations

Koole says the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT is a further sign that consumers want more curated, personalised advice, and they want it now. “More and more sellers are turning to tools like ChatGPT and asking: ‘What makes a good agent?’ or ‘How do I sell my home quickly?’ These tools are part of a larger trend: consumers want smart answers, not sales pitches. Best Agent fits into that picture by offering a neutral, no-obligation platform that empowers sellers to choose the best agent for them, without pressure or gimmicks.”

As digital literacy and AI adoption grow, Koole believes the days of “blind trust” in service providers are fading fast. “The new consumer isn’t lazy, they’re informed. They want proof. They want options. And they want to feel in control of the process. The message is clear: trust your gut, but check the facts,” concludes Koole.



