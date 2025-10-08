Google makes advanced AI tools free for SA university students

Google is giving university students across six African countries free access to its premium AI subscription, Google AI Pro, for 12 months.

The initiative, which includes students in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, aims to strengthen digital and AI literacy among young Africans by providing access to Google’s advanced AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro.

Alex Okosi, managing director for Google in Sub-Saharan Africa, said the programme is designed to “democratise access to technology and give African students the skills to compete and lead on a global stage.”

Students will gain access to features that support academic research, coding, and creativity, including Guided Learning for research assistance, Deep Research for generating cited reports, and tools like NotebookLM and Veo 3 for organisation and video creation. The plan also offers 2TB of cloud storage across Google services.

Eligible students can verify their university status and activate their free 12-month subscription at gemini.google/students between 7 October and 9 December 2025.

The initiative builds on Google’s ongoing investment in Africa’s digital transformation through programmes such as the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa and Digital Skills for Africa, both of which aim to expand access to technology and support economic inclusion across the continent.