54% of South Africans overwhelmed by daily life, says Pura Beverage report

According to the new Pura Beverage State of South Africa Stress Report, South Africans are feeling the “A.LOT’ness” of it all, from traffic, parking and seasonal family pressure, to macro-tracking, micro-tracking and even deciding which restaurant “slaps the hardest”.

The findings show that everyday life has become a major source of national tension.

Released in the first week of December 2025, the Pura Beverage State of South Africa Stress Report analysed more than 100,000 online conversations, unpacking stress-related sentiment over a 12-month period.

The results revealed that 54% of annual mentions expressed negative or frustrated sentiment relating to the pressures of daily life, cementing stress as the country’s default mood.

But in true South African fashion, resilience and buoyant spirit still shine through. Where there’s overwhelm, there’s always humour, honesty and a bit of well-timed sarcasm to cut through the noise.

It’s no surprise that well known faces such as Katinka Oosthuisen, Troy Sheperds the perfectly juxtaposed Keith Juluka lean into this with intention, not just being cheeky for the sake of it, but poking fun at the extremes and stereotypes society feels pressured to keep up with.

The impossible gym routines. The perfect diets. The curated feeds. The endless hustle. They hold up a mirror to the madness, helping people exhale, laugh, and realise they’re not alone in feeling overloaded.

Through wit, warmth and a touch of social satire, they spark shared moments of joy, the kind that reminds us of community which is built not through perfection, but through honesty, humour and the relief of admitting: life is a lot… but it doesn’t have to be.

“We’re living in a world that’s dialled up to eleven, where every day feels like another demand to optimise, transform or keep up. But life doesn’t have to be a lot. At Pura Beverage Co., we believe in the power of small, meaningful choices to bring refreshing joy back into everyday moments. Sometimes it’s as simple as reaching for a drink that feels light, simple and uncomplicated. That’s what our new chapter is all about — helping people find a little ease in a world that keeps asking for more,” say Greig Jansen, CEO, Pura Beverage Co.

What's stressing us out the most

Work and burnout represent 46% of all stress-related discussions (the end-of-year hustle is real).



Family and social obligations trigger 14% (the season is upon us; are your Christmas tables ready?).



Finances and transport frustrations follow at 11% each (have you budgeted for the festive splurge or tracked the kilometres from that parking spot to the restaurant?).



School stress accounts for 8% (results roll in, while students are still out living it up, but for how long?).

From petrol prices to potholes, from Teams calls to group chats, everything wants a little piece of our joy.

Coastal advantage? Or perhaps not

The Pura Beverage Stress Report also reveals how location shapes stress as much as it shapes coping styles. While Cape Town conversations include more mentions of stress-relief activities, ocean views, yoga and moments of calm — they also reflect a city carrying its own unique pressures, from rising pressures of ‘moms of the prom’ to feeling the need to join the daily dip below freezing!

The realities are highlighted by Katinka Oosthuizen, Cape Town-based and very much feeling it. She highlights that coastal living is hardly an escape from overwhelm.

“Stress is everywhere. Cape Town just dresses it up with sunsets,” jokes Troy Sheperds, the official face of Pura Beverage’s brand ethos. “Meanwhile, us okes here in Jozi keep the country moving, even if we have to pencil in relaxation between meetings.”

Small joys, big difference

South Africans are leaning on simple rituals to stay afloat:

Switching off (even briefly)



Being near nature, especially the coast



Sharing food, music, TV nights and laughter with loved ones

The takeaway? Small relief is powerful relief.

Why this matters for Pura Beverage Co.

Pura’s refreshed brand positioning speaks directly to a growing national fatigue, the relentless pressure to do more, be more, and perform more. Life is a lot.

The campaign intentionally spotlights these everyday points of tension: the extremes we feel expected to live up to, the comparisons we quietly make, the standards no one can realistically maintain.

Instead of feeding the pressure, the brand offers small, honest moments of refreshment that remind South Africans they don’t need to chase every trend or keep pace with every expectation. Sometimes, living well simply means choosing lighter, choosing balance, and choosing joy — even in tiny, drink-sized moments.

“We don’t want to distract people from their real lives; we want to brighten them. A sip of something refreshing, a laugh, a moment of calm… those little things keep us going. This report helps us design experiences and content that recognise real stress and celebrate real relief,” concludes Jansen.

View the Pura Beverage State of South Africa Stress Report.