Eastern Cape allocates R600m to boost agricultural output

The Eastern Cape government has earmarked more than R600 million for agricultural support programmes aimed at improving productivity and strengthening household food security.

Source: Archive

The funding will be directed towards initiatives that enhance small-scale farming, expand community food production, and improve access to water and farming tools across the province.

Focus on household food production

Delivering the 2026/27 Policy Speech, Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe said the Ilima Lokulima Programme remains central to addressing food insecurity.

The programme supported more than 33,000 households during the 2025/26 financial year, with plans to reach 35,000 households in 2026/27 through a R65m allocation.

Partnerships to scale community farming

The department has expanded collaboration with national departments and organisations, including the Department of Education, Department of Social Development, Oxfam, Farmers Network South Africa, Graca Machel Foundation, Meals on Wheels and Walter Sisulu University.

These partnerships are supporting the rollout of food production initiatives at community level.

The department is also working with the Department of Education to expand agricultural activity across 1,930 schools through school gardens.

“This effort aims to strengthen local food production and enhance nutrition for learners and the surrounding communities,” Kontsiwe said.

Climate resilience and production support

Nine climate-smart tunnels will be introduced across all districts to support food production and improve resilience to climate-related challenges.

"These combined initiatives are helping to establish sustainable community food systems and promote food sovereignty throughout the province," she said.

To further expand production, the department plans to procure 50 hand-held tractors, with R3m allocated to support small-scale farmers.

Water access remains critical

The Spring Water Protection Programme will also be expanded, with R9.6m allocated to protect 13 additional springs in water-scarce districts.

The intervention is aimed at improving access to irrigation water, supporting consistent agricultural production and strengthening household resilience.

“This initiative not only enhances water access but also establishes a solid foundation for consistent household food production and improved livelihoods,” Kontsiwe said.