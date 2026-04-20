SA’s apple industry marks 364 years with global export scale

South Africa’s apple industry marked its 364th anniversary with the planting of a rare Witte Wijnappel (white wine apple) tree at Jan van Riebeeck High School in Cape Town. The planting also formed part of the school’s centenary celebrations.

The Witte Wijnappel cultivar is historically significant as the same variety planted by Jan van Riebeeck more than 360 years ago at the Cape.

Today, the country produces around 1.3 million tonnes of apples annually from approximately 45 million trees and exports to more than 100 countries, making it the largest apple exporter in the Southern Hemisphere, according to industry data shared during the commemorations.

The milestone event used the planting of a rare heritage apple tree to reflect on the sector’s long-term expansion and economic contribution.

Apple industry grows into major export sector

South Africa’s apple industry has evolved into a significant agricultural export sector over the past three centuries, supporting large-scale commercial production and global trade networks.

“Today, South Africa is home to approximately 45 million apple trees and produces 1.3 million tonnes of apples annually, making us the largest apple exporter in the Southern Hemisphere,” said Jeanne Fourie during the ceremony.

She added that the industry now exports apples to more than 100 countries and supports over 240,000 jobs.

“The apple industry makes an extraordinary contribution to our country’s economy,” Fourie said.

Heritage milestone linked to industry origins

The commemorative planting marked the anniversary of the earliest recorded apple cultivation at the Cape by Jan van Riebeeck in 1662.

Historical records note that the first apples were picked from a Witte Wijnappel tree planted at the Cape, forming the foundation of what would later become a large-scale commercial fruit sector.

The cultivar remains historically significant as the original variety associated with early apple cultivation in South Africa.

Rare cultivar reintroduced through research effort

The reintroduction of the Witte Wijnappel cultivar followed years of archival research into the origins of South Africa’s apple industry.

Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing quality assurance manager Henk Griessel, alongside colleague Buks Nel, traced the variety through historical records from the Vereenigde Oost-Indische Compagnie and early botanical texts.

Their work led to surviving trees identified in a private garden between the Rhine and Maas rivers in the Netherlands.

“Sadly, the area was heavily bombed during the Second World War, and it is a true miracle that the apple trees survived,” said Jeanne Fourie.

Heritage planting marks school centenary

The planting of the Witte Wijnappel tree at Jan van Riebeeck High School formed part of the school’s 100-year celebrations and was described as a symbolic link between historical origins and modern industry scale.

“Planting a fourth tree at a school that is celebrating its 100th birthday, and is named after the man who planted the first apple tree at the Cape, is deeply symbolic,” said Fourie.

“It reminds us how time, faith and patience can transform something small into something truly significant.”

Only three other Witte Wijnappel trees exist in South Africa, located at Tru-Cape’s heritage orchard in Grabouw, Babylonstoren and the Cape Gardens.

Tru-Cape managing director Roelf Pienaar said the apple sector’s development reflects long-term resilience and global competitiveness.

“The South African apple industry stands as a remarkable example of resilience, innovation, and global competitiveness. From a single tree to a world-leading export industry, it is a story we can all be proud of,” he said.

He added congratulations to Jan van Riebeeck High School on its centenary, noting the symbolic value of the planting.

“May this tree serve as a lasting symbol of growth, heritage, and future success.”

Broader heritage plantings accompany milestone

In addition to the apple tree planting, Rosa centifolia, believed to be among the first roses cultivated in South Africa, was also planted at the school.

Over recent months, 100 shade trees have been planted across the campus as part of its broader centenary greening initiative.

Tru-Cape encouraged South Africans to mark the 364-year milestone by recognising the role of locally grown apples in the country’s agricultural and export economy.