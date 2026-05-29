Innovation key to the future of South Africa’s potato industry

As the world marks International Day of Potato on 30 May under the theme, "Where potatoes grow, livelihoods flourish", attention is turning to the role potato farming plays in supporting food security, rural economies and agricultural livelihoods. Maintaining the resilience of this important sector will increasingly depend on innovation, research and technologies that help growers navigate a more complex production environment.

In South Africa, potatoes are the fourth most consumed staple food after maize, wheat, and rice, according to industry advocate Potatoes SA. They are a valuable source of affordable energy and nutrition, playing an important role in feeding households throughout the year.

Production spans diverse regional planting and harvesting cycles, ensuring supply year-round. Regions such as Limpopo and the Free State are the major contributors of about 2.5 million tonnes per year, while areas such as the Sandveld in the Western Cape, Bethlehem and the Northern Cape supply at different seasonal windows to maintain availability.

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South Africa is the third-largest potato producer in Africa, after Egypt and Algeria. Its harvest has been sourced from approximately 50,000ha over the past decade, with average yields in the last five years at about 50t/ha, up from around 45t/ha in the earlier part of the decade.

Per capita potato consumption increased from about 31kg in 2007 to about 37kg in 2023, above the global average of 33kg. Urbanisation and income have a strong influence on consumption, as 40% to 50% of potatoes are sold through fresh produce markets.

Potatoes SA points out potential growth in the domestic market through potato processing. The country is a net exporter of fresh potatoes and one of the leading importers of processed products such as frozen French fries.

Pressure on producers

Beneath this seemingly steady picture, growers face growing pressure. Climate volatility, rising input costs and wide price swings are making production riskier. At the same time crop protection options are shrinking globally.

Older chemical protection products are being phased out faster than replacements reach the market because of changing safety expectations and tighter regulation. For potato growers, who are particularly sensitive to production disruptions, fewer options mean less flexibility to manage pests, diseases and weeds, raising both risk and cost.

This is why continued investment in agricultural research and development is essential. Innovation in agriculture is not simply about introducing new products; it is about giving growers access to better-performing technologies that improve productivity, profitability and sustainability simultaneously.

Why innovation matters

Across the agricultural sector, investment is increasingly focused on developing crop protection technologies that are more targeted, reliable and aligned with evolving environmental and consumer expectations.

Continued investment in crop protection innovation is helping growers manage weeds, pests and diseases more effectively, while an increasing focus is being placed on biological solutions such as biostimulants that help crops reach their genetic potential.

But technology alone is not enough. Even the best crop protection only delivers value when applied at the right time, under the right conditions and as part of a broader production strategy. This is one reason digital agriculture is becoming increasingly important.

The role of digital agriculture

Digital agriculture platforms are providing growers with tools to improve planning, timing and operational visibility across production cycles.

Better decisions in the field ultimately contribute to more efficient resource use, stronger returns and improved sustainability.

The future of potato production will depend not only on the availability of new technologies, but also on creating an environment that supports continued agricultural research and development investment. Long development timelines, increasing regulatory complexity and the protection of innovation all influence how quickly new solutions can reach farmers.

Without continued investment in research and innovation, growers have fewer alternatives available to respond to changing pest, climate and market challenges.

Supporting future resilience

International Day of Potato is therefore more than a celebration of an important crop. It is a reminder that food security begins with resilient farming systems and the growers who make them possible.

Supporting those growers with innovation, responsible crop protection and smarter digital agriculture will be essential to ensuring South Africa can continue producing the potatoes millions of consumers rely on every day.