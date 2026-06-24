Standard Bank mobilises R3.45bn for climate-smart agriculture

Climate-smart agriculture attracted R3.45bn in funding from Standard Bank Group over the past year, supporting farming investments aimed at improving resilience to climate risks, boosting productivity and strengthening food security.

Source: kaori kubota via Unsplash

The agriculture sector is facing increasing pressure from climate volatility, including erratic weather patterns, water scarcity and rising input costs.

According to Standard Bank, farmers are increasingly adopting technologies and practices designed to improve efficiency while reducing exposure to climate-related risks.

Louis Van Ravesteyn, Standard Bank Group head of agriculture, says: "Farmers are already responding to the realities of climate change, but scaling these solutions requires access to the right kind of finance. What we are seeing is a shift towards more resilient, efficient farming models that combine sustainability with productivity."

Supporting climate-smart farming practices

Standard Bank's funding supports a range of climate-smart interventions, including water-efficient irrigation systems, renewable energy projects and regenerative farming practices.

The bank says technologies such as precision agriculture, solar-powered systems and data-driven crop management are helping farmers optimise resources, improve efficiency and strengthen resilience.

The transition to climate-smart farming is also increasingly linked to improved cost management and long-term profitability.

Access to finance remains critical

According to Standard Bank, improving access to finance for emerging and mid-sized farmers remains a key focus area.

The bank says its approach is designed to align funding solutions with agricultural production cycles and climate-related risks, helping more producers participate in sustainable farming systems.

Climate-smart agriculture also helps reduce emissions, protect natural resources, and support biodiversity, while strengthening rural economies and agricultural supply chains.

Boitumelo Sethlatswe, Standard Bank head of sustainability, says: "Sustainable finance is ultimately about enabling real economy outcomes. By directing capital towards climate-smart agriculture, we are supporting a transition that benefits producers, communities and ecosystems alike, while helping to build a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector, strengthening resilience across the entire value chain.

"This is a critical component of a just transition, ensuring that as we respond to climate risks, we also safeguard livelihoods and enable inclusive growth."

As climate pressures intensify, the ability of farmers to adapt will play an increasingly important role in the stability of South Africa's food systems and rural economies.