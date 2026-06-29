YouthMonth | 50 years later, Youth Day still matters in the fight for economic inclusion

Young lawyers at Bowmans have reflected on what Youth Day in South Africa means to them, and what matters now to ensure full economic inclusion for youth across the continent.

Keanu Ennes, an associate at Bowmans’ Namibia and Jessica Rushmere, a candidate attorney at Bowmans’ Johannesburg

Having roots in both Namibia and South Africa has given Keanu Ennes, an associate at African law firm Bowmans’ Windhoek office, a meaningful appreciation of the countries’ shared history and the role that law plays in shaping more equal societies.

Ennes explains that Youth Day in South Africa reminds him that the freedoms we exercise today were forged through the courage of young people who refused to accept injustice as normal.

"As a young attorney, it reinforces my responsibility to use the law not merely as a profession, but as an instrument to protect dignity, equality and accountability – the basic human rights enshrined in the Constitution. The Soweto youth showed that, even in the face of violence and repression, a generation can demand to be heard and reshape a nation’s future. Their legacy challenges me to serve with more courage and an unwavering commitment to justice."

Jessica Rushmere, a candidate legal practitioner based in Bowmans’ Johannesburg office, recently attended (and highly recommends) a play called Rise ’76: The Story of June 16 at the Market Square theatre in Johannesburg.

She says that this play reminded her that, "Youth Day is a day to take a step back, look at how far we’ve come in such a short time, and remember to be thankful for every opportunity that we may, in the rush of finding our feet as young attorneys, take for granted. We are on a journey that many of the youth who partook in the Soweto Uprising dreamed of – a powerful reminder to be brave and present in gratitude."

Modern methods of protest

Ennes says that the methods for demanding change have evolved since 1976.

“Social media has given young people an immediate global platform to expose injustice, mobilise communities and hold power to account. Yet the barriers to being heard remain, particularly where inequality, unemployment and exclusion continue to silence young voices,” he says.

He explains that taking to the streets still carries a powerful message, it transforms frustration into collective action and makes it impossible for society to look away. For him, the task is to ensure that protest is matched by sustained engagement, principled leadership and meaningful institutional change.

Rushmere adds that young people still face barriers to being heard. “And although the barriers might have changed, the struggle persists for the youth of South Africa: access to education, job opportunities and a system that supports and is inclusive of all who call South Africa home,” she says.

Current challenges

Rushmere says, “Youth unemployment is perhaps our greatest struggle. The legal sector can help address this by promoting its people, creating space for young professionals, strengthening mentorship, skills transfer, and a culture of ‘lifting as you rise’."

Ennes notes that the defining struggle for young people is economic exclusion. "Many young people have the ability, ambition and qualifications to succeed, but they don’t have the opportunities to. They may finish school or obtain a degree, yet still struggle to find work, afford further studies, access funding or start a business. The real struggle is therefore the structural barriers that prevent young people from turning ability into meaningful participation in the economy."

Ennes notes that the legal sector can step in by advancing access to justice by introducing young people to basic rights education, civic responsibility and the institutions available to protect them.

"The profession must also challenge exclusionary systems and make legal services more accessible to ordinary young people and entrepreneurs so that the law becomes a tool for empowerment rather than a privilege reserved for those who can afford it," he says.

"Ultimately, the law should not only resolve disputes after inequality has occurred; it should be used to dismantle the structures that keep young people on the margins," Ennes adds.