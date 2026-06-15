YouthMonth | Why Nated students can’t graduate and what business needs to do about it

Every June, South Africa reflects on the courage and sacrifice of the young people who challenged an unjust education system during the 1976 Soweto Uprising. Youth Month is a time to celebrate the role that young people have played in shaping our democracy and to recommit ourselves to creating opportunities for future generations.

Supplied image: Nancy Dusani

Yet while government departments, businesses and organisations commemorate Youth Month through campaigns, speeches and events, thousands of young South Africans continue to face a challenge that receives far less attention. They have completed years of study, passed their courses and invested significant time and resources into their education, yet they remain unable to obtain their qualifications and enter the workforce.

The situation facing National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (Nated) students is a stark reminder that access to education alone is not enough. If young people cannot complete their qualifications and transition into meaningful employment, the promise of education remains unfulfilled.

A generation caught between education and employment

Many students enrolled in Nated programmes with the expectation that their studies would lead to a diploma and, ultimately, employment opportunities. However, obtaining a diploma requires workplace-based training or in-service training as a final step. For thousands of students, this requirement has become a significant barrier.

After completing their academic studies, many struggle to find placements that will allow them to satisfy the practical component of their qualification. Some spend months searching for opportunities. Others wait years.

In the meantime, they remain in a frustrating position where they cannot graduate without workplace experience and cannot secure stable employment because they do not yet hold a diploma.

This challenge has become increasingly visible as concerns grow about the future of Nated qualifications and the planned phasing out of pre-2009 programmes. Students are understandably concerned about what these changes mean for those who are still trying to complete their qualifications.

The issue extends far beyond administrative processes. It speaks directly to South Africa's ability to support young people as they move from education into the labour market.

Youth unemployment remains South Africa's greatest challenge

South Africa continues to face one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world. Every year, thousands of young people leave schools, colleges and universities hoping to find opportunities that will allow them to build independent and productive lives.

Unfortunately, many encounter barriers long before they have the chance to prove themselves in the workplace.

The challenge facing Nated students illustrates a broader problem within the country's skills development ecosystem. Young people are repeatedly told that education is the key to opportunity. Yet when they complete their studies, many discover that there are limited pathways available to help them gain the practical experience required by employers.

This creates a cycle of frustration. Employers seek candidates with workplace experience. Students need workplace experience to qualify. Without enough placements, both sides lose.

As South Africa marks Youth Month, this reality should prompt serious reflection about whether the country's education-to-employment pipeline is functioning as effectively as it should.

Why business should pay attention

The conversation around Nated qualifications is often framed as a matter for government and educational institutions. However, the implications extend far beyond the education sector.

Businesses across numerous industries continue to report shortages of skilled and work-ready talent. At the same time, thousands of students who have already acquired technical knowledge and industry-relevant skills remain unable to complete their qualifications because practical training opportunities are unavailable. This disconnect highlights an important opportunity for greater collaboration between industry and educational institutions.

Workplace-based learning has long been recognised as one of the most effective ways to prepare young people for employment. It enables students to apply classroom knowledge in real-world environments while helping employers identify and develop future talent.

For organisations, offering workplace training opportunities should not be viewed solely as an act of goodwill. It is a strategic investment in the future workforce.

Businesses that create internships, apprenticeships and structured training opportunities are not only helping young people gain experience; they are also strengthening talent pipelines, reducing future recruitment challenges and contributing to a more sustainable labour market.

In an economy where specialised skills remain in high demand, developing talent from within often makes far more sense than competing for a limited pool of experienced professionals.

The ESG and social impact imperative

The issue also aligns closely with the environmental, social and governance commitments that many organisations have embraced in recent years.

Youth development, economic inclusion and skills development feature prominently in many corporate sustainability strategies. However, the true value of these commitments lies in creating measurable and lasting outcomes.

Supporting workplace-based learning opportunities offers businesses a practical way to contribute to youth empowerment while addressing real economic challenges.

Unlike short-term interventions that may generate publicity but limited impact, workplace training creates pathways to qualification completion and long-term employment. It provides young people with the experience, confidence and professional exposure needed to succeed in their chosen fields.

For businesses seeking to demonstrate meaningful social impact, few initiatives offer greater potential than helping young people bridge the gap between education and employment.

Reform must not leave students behind

Modernising South Africa's education system is both necessary and inevitable. Qualifications must evolve to remain relevant to changing technologies, industry demands and economic realities.

However, successful reform requires more than introducing new programmes or phasing out old ones. It requires a transition process that protects students who entered existing programmes in good faith.

Young people should not bear the consequences of systemic shortcomings that are beyond their control. If students have completed their academic requirements, every effort should be made to ensure that they have a fair opportunity to complete the practical components necessary for graduation.

This requires collaboration between government, colleges, industry bodies and employers. It also requires recognising that qualification completion is not simply an education issue. It is a workforce development issue and an economic issue.

Turning Youth Month into action

Youth Month should be more than a period of remembrance. It should be a moment to evaluate whether South Africa is creating the opportunities that young people need to thrive.

The situation facing Nated students serves as a reminder that the country's greatest challenge is no longer access to education alone. It is ensuring that education leads to meaningful outcomes.

If thousands of young people remain trapped between the classroom and the workplace, then South Africa risks wasting valuable talent at a time when the economy can least afford it.

The true measure of our commitment to young people is not found in speeches, campaigns or commemorative events. It is found in whether young South Africans are able to complete their qualifications, gain practical experience and build sustainable careers.

This Youth Month, government, business and educational institutions should work together to ensure that no student is left behind. The future of South Africa's workforce depends on it.