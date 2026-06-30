YouthMonth | AI-ready teams need more than tech, says Tamela — 5 human skills leaders cannot lose

The topic of building AI-ready teams while preserving critical human skills is particularly relevant as organisations navigate rapid technological change and evolving workforce expectations.

Source: Supplied. Tshepisho Makofane, associate at Tamela.

Tshepisho Makofane, associate at Tamela, a South African corporate finance advisory and investment firm, discusses how leaders and young professionals can prepare for an AI-driven economy while preserving critical thinking, ethical judgement and emotional intelligence. With this in mind, Makofane identifies key human skills needed for future relevance:

As AI becomes embedded in workplaces across industries, what are the most important human skills young professionals should be developing today to remain relevant and valuable in the future?

While AI is transforming the way we work, it is not replacing what makes us uniquely human. The skills that will become increasingly valuable are critical thinking, adaptability, emotional intelligence, creativity, and strong communication.

Young professionals should focus on developing the ability to ask the right questions, interpret information critically, and make sound decisions in complex situations. AI can process data and generate outputs, but it cannot fully replicate human judgement, empathy, cultural understanding, or the ability to build meaningful relationships.

Young professionals can benefit from cultivating genuine human relationships rather than relying too heavily on email, WhatsApp or virtual meetings. Not only does human interaction drive productivity and innovation, but it also plays a vital role in supporting employee mental wellbeing, fostering a collaborative culture and strengthening trust across teams.

Many organisations are racing to adopt AI tools, but how can leaders ensure that critical capabilities such as judgement, creativity, empathy and ethical decision-making are not lost in the process?

As leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure that AI remains a tool that supports better outcomes rather than becoming a substitute for human thinking.

At Tamela, we operate in a people-centred business where relationships, trust and understanding our clients' needs are fundamental to success. We hold regular training sessions that extend beyond the trade, and into areas of interpersonal skills as well. We are firm believers in ‘on the job’ learning and training.

As such, we pair our young analysts with senior analysts and unit heads to jointly work on projects and co-create in environments where technology is not being used.

Equally important is establishing clear governance around AI use, ensuring that critical decisions continue to benefit from human oversight and accountability. We must strike the right balance between technological innovation and human-centred leadership.

For young people entering the workforce, how can AI be used as a career accelerator rather than becoming a crutch that limits learning and professional growth?

AI has the potential to be an incredible learning partner when used intentionally. It can help young professionals access information faster, improve productivity, and accelerate skills development. However, it should never replace the process of learning, thinking, and building expertise.

I recently addressed a networking event for young professionals in the finance sector, and my advice was clear – “Do not outsource your thinking.” It is vital to apply first principles, first before reaching out to any AI platforms for assistance. And just that, it is there to assist not replace your judgement, perspectives and skills you are honing. Use AI to add efficiencies to your workday, but do so, responsibly.

What does an 'AI-ready team' look like in practice, and what role can younger employees play in helping organisations embrace new technologies while maintaining a strong human-centred culture?

An AI-ready team is not simply a team that uses AI tools. It is a team that combines technology, skills, governance and culture to use AI effectively, responsibly and in ways that enhance human capabilities rather than replace them. We see first-hand at Tamela how the most effective teams are those that combine diverse perspectives, a willingness to embrace innovation and a strong focus on delivering value to clients.

Being AI-ready means understanding how technology can improve productivity and decision-making while maintaining the human connection that drives trust, collaboration and long-term success.

Younger employees have an important role to play in this journey. Many are naturally comfortable with emerging technologies and can help organisations identify new ways of working, improve efficiencies and foster a culture of innovation. At the same time, experienced professionals bring context, industry knowledge and strategic insight. When these strengths come together, organisations create an environment where technology enhances human capability rather than replacing it.

Looking ahead five to 10 years, what qualities do you believe will distinguish the most successful professionals and leaders in an AI-driven economy?

Over the next decade, success will be defined less by what people know and more by how quickly they can learn, adapt and create value in changing environments.

The most successful leaders will combine technological fluency with emotional intelligence, ethical decision-making and the ability to inspire people through change. They will understand that while AI can enhance performance, leadership remains fundamentally about people.

At Tamela, we believe the future belongs to organisations that can successfully blend innovation with human connection. The leaders who thrive will be those who embrace technology while remaining committed to building trust, developing talent and creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation.

As AI continues to reshape industries, qualities such as resilience, curiosity, authenticity and purpose-driven leadership will become even more important. These are the attributes that will differentiate great leaders from merely effective ones.