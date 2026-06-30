YouthMonth | Looking back to move forward: What drives the new generation of African lawyers?

As Youth Month comes to close, young lawyers across Bowmans' African branches have revealed what guided them to choose the legal profession, the laws they feel are most important for supporting young people, the core legal skills they feel are needed but not currently taught in law schools, and what they would tell their younger selves.

The pursuit of law

Sushika Ramlugun, an associate in Bowmans’ Moka (Mauritius) office, notes that by the time she was 17, a quiet but stubborn conviction took root: she knew she wanted to be a lawyer. She was drawn to the sheer intellectual thrill of the field and the challenges that come with it.

“Looking back, trusting my gut at that age, despite the well-meaning scepticism around me, was the best decision I ever made. It truly felt like finding my calling,” she says.

Similarly, Jessica Rushmere, a candidate legal practitioner based in Bowmans Johannesburg office, has known she’s wanted to be a lawyer since she was 10 years old.

“As a third-generation legal professional in the making, I could say it was the obvious career choice. However, I would rather highlight how I was drawn to law because it serves as a foundation from which real meaningful change can be made, provides a voice for the voiceless, and is a source of reason and logic that creates structure, possibility and hope in an ever-changing world.”

Keanu Ennes, an associate in Bowmans’ Windhoek office, was drawn to the law because it sits at the intersection of human rights, accountability and real-life human experiences.

“Most importantly, the law offers a practical means of helping people navigate challenges, an opportunity that aligns closely with my strengths and commitment to serving others,” he says.

Mwansa Nachula, an associate based in Bowmans’ Lusaka office, highlights that, many of the opportunities that have shaped her came from being open to trying something new.

"That same curiosity is what drew me to law. I was fascinated by the way law shapes businesses, society, and people, and I saw it as a profession that would allow me to keep learning while helping to solve complex problems."

MohammedZameen Nazarali, a senior associate in the Dar es Salaam office of Bowmans, notes that he didn’t initially set out to pursue a career in law, but performed well in history in high school and really enjoyed the analytical thinking that came with it.

"That naturally drew me toward law as a strong fit. What started as a practical choice has since evolved into a fulfilling career, where I have come to appreciate the profession for its intellectual rigour, its constant engagement with complex challenges, and its practical relevance in everyday life."

Vital pro-youth legislation

Ramlugun points out that the Children’s Act 2020 is the most important piece of legislation impacting young people in Mauritius.

“For a long time, our child protection framework relied on older laws that many considered outdated. When the Children’s Act 2020 was passed, it gave our most vulnerable citizens a modernised voice in the legal system. Witnessing a legislative change that actively shields children from abuse, exploitation, and institutional gaps is incredibly powerful.”

For Ennes, the Namibian Basic Education Act 3 of 2020 is the most consequential for youth in because it affirms free and compulsory basic education and expressly protects learners’ rights to equitable, inclusive and quality education.

For Nachula, the Education (Amendment) Act, 2026, in Zambia, also stood out because it turns access to education from a policy commitment into a legal right.

“As someone whose own opportunities have been shaped by access to education, I know how much it can change the direction of a young person's life. It opens doors, builds confidence, and creates possibilities that many young people may never have imagined for themselves.”

Rushmere notes that the South African Constitution (the principles it is based on, the values it enshrines and the country it envisages) make it the obvious answer.

"In case I get critiqued by strict lawyers because it is not technically legislation, I will also say the National Student Financial Aid Scheme Act 56 of 1999. Although perhaps not perfect, NSFAS does make higher education accessible which, considering the very nature of the Soweto Uprising, is imperative."

Nazarali says that, in Tanzania, the introduction of the Bill of Rights into the Constitution through the Fifth Constitutional Amendment Act, No. 15 of 1984 was an important development. It marked a significant shift by formally entrenching fundamental rights and freedoms, including equality before the law, freedom of expression, and protection from discrimination, within the Constitution. Over time, these rights became fully enforceable through the courts, fundamentally shaping the legal framework in Tanzania.

"While not youth-specific, the Bill of Rights underpins many of the protections and opportunities available to young people. It provides the constitutional foundation upon which more specific legislation, particularly in areas such as education, child protection, and digital rights, is built. In that sense, it has had a far-reaching and lasting impact on shaping the environment in which young people grow, learn, and participate in society."

Critical skills gaps at law schools

Ramlugun believes that technological fluency is a critical legal skill that should be taught to the next generation of attorneys, specifically how to partner with artificial intelligence.

“Law schools are wonderful at teaching us how to think like lawyers, interpret case law, and craft arguments. But there’s a massive gap when it comes to how technology is reshaping actual practice. The next generation will not just need to know how to use AI tools for efficiency, but they will need the critical judgment to question them, spot their biases, and manage the risks they introduce. The lawyers who master this collaboration are going to completely redefine the profession.”

Nazarali agrees that adaptability to technology is critical, particularly the ability to understand and work alongside legal technology and AI tools. While some law schools are beginning to introduce these concepts, many still focus heavily on traditional doctrine. The next generation of lawyers will need to be comfortable leveraging technology for research, due diligence, and even advisory work, while also critically assessing its limitations. It’s not just about knowing the law anymore – it’s about delivering legal solutions efficiently in a technology-driven environment."

Ennes argues that legal problem-solving before a dispute reaches court is a critical skill needed for young lawyers.

“Too often, law students are trained to argue once a conflict already exists, rather than to design solutions that prevent the conflict altogether. The next generation of attorneys will need to understand business, technology and human behaviour, not only case law. Clients increasingly need lawyers who can protect opportunities, not merely manage crises,” he explains.

Rushmere says that the ability to advocate for oneself is a core skill currently not taught to young lawyers.

“In a historically hierarchical profession, next-generation attorneys must know their worth, have confidence in their skills, and be able to advocate for themselves,” she explains.

Nachula highlights that commercial judgment, supported by emotional intelligence, are essential skills.

“Law school teaches us how to analyse legal problems, but practice quickly shows us that great lawyers also need to understand people, business and relationships. The ability to give practical advice, build trust, communicate clearly, and understand what clients are truly trying to achieve will distinguish the next generation of lawyers just as much as technical expertise,” she says.

Sage advice

Looking back, Ramlugun would tell her younger self to “Trust the process and breathe! When you’re young and ambitious, you feel this immense pressure to hit every milestone on a rigid timeline, constantly worrying about meeting everyone else's expectations. I’d tell myself to be kinder and to keep believing in myself.”

Ennes would advise himself to “not lose focus because the road is difficult. It was never meant to be easy, and it may not become easier, but you will become stronger, wiser, and more capable through every challenge. Keep showing up, keep learning, and remember that success means little if you don’t use it to carry others with you along the way.”

Rushmere would tell her younger self that "if you show up with 100% of what you have to give and remain true to yourself, acting with integrity and kindness, you’ll end up exactly where you’re meant to be (also to find the quote by Theodore Roosevelt ‘It is not the critic that counts’ much sooner)."

Nazarali would tell his younger self, "Don’t be discouraged if the path is not entirely clear at the beginning. Focus on developing your skills, stay curious, and remain open to growth, because opportunities often reveal themselves once you fully engage with the path you’re on.

"I would remind myself of a simple idea captured in the movie, Three Idiots: 'Pursue excellence, and success will follow.' The emphasis should be on doing things well, building capability, and continuously improving, rather than focusing too early on outcomes."

Nachula concludes, “Don’t wait until you feel completely ready. Some of the best opportunities in my career came before I felt fully prepared for them, and I nearly talked myself out of a few of them. Looking back, I am glad I didn't. Growth is uncomfortable, but in my experience, it is almost always worth it.”