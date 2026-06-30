Strong ombud performance reflects Miway’s ongoing commitment to fairness

The newly released National Financial Ombud Scheme South Africa (NFO) 2025 Annual Report reveals Miway has recorded a 5% resolved (overturn) ratio the lowest thus far, improving from 6% in 2024 and cementing its position among the country’s leading short-term insurers.

Burton Naicker, CEO of Miway

Miway welcomes these results as an encouraging reflection of the collective effort across the business to deliver fair and considered outcomes for customers. The organisation remains committed to learning from every interaction, drawing on both customer feedback and internal expertise to continuously strengthen its approach.

The Ombudsman data provides an independent and objective view of insurer performance. The overturn ratio measures how often insurer’s decisions are overturned in favour of the customer. A lower figure therefore indicates that fewer outcomes are found to be incorrect, offering a clear benchmark of fairness and quality decision.

“A low resolved ratio isn’t about avoiding complaints; it’s about getting decisions right the first time,” says Burton Naicker, CEO of Miway. “It shows that when our claims and complaints are reviewed independently, they stand up to scrutiny. It’s not about competing with the other insurers, it’s about putting the customer at the center. That consistency is only possible through strong governance and a genuine commitment to treating customers fairly.”

The NFO operates independently to insurers, applying principles of fairness, transparency, and balance when adjudicating disputes. Its mandate is not to favour either party, but to assess whether outcomes are reasonable based on the facts, law, and policy terms.

According to Naicker, Miway’s consistent low overturn ratio reflects a deliberate and robust decision-making process. Each decision goes through multiple layers of review to ensure a fair outcome.

An important part of the customer experience is the role of third-party service providers. Repair timelines, workmanship and communication can all impact how customers perceive their insurer. Miway does not distance itself from these challenges, instead it prioritises a high-quality service provider network.

“Our customers don’t see a service provider, they see Miway. That’s why we take full accountability for the end-to-end experience. We actively monitor performance, gather customer feedback and intervene when standards are not met.” adds Naicker.

While public perceptions can be influenced by individual experiences, the NFO data provides a clear indication of a business that is applying consistent, well-governed processes and making decisions that are both technically sound and fair.

Miway also acknowledges the role of its employees in delivering these outcomes, as well as the candid feedback from customers that helps drive ongoing improvement. Together, these inputs enable the business to refine its processes and ensure decisions remain transparent and consistent.

“As an insurer, complaints are always a learning ground, what matters is how you handle them. For us, it comes down to making decisions we can stand behind, and the only way to do this is by being accountable throughout the process.” Naicker concludes.



