Mastercard launches new Africa cybersecurity centre in SA

Mastercard has launched the Africa Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, a pan-African initiative aimed at strengthening cyber resilience and improving collaboration across the continent’s digital economy.

The initiative will begin with a phased rollout in South Africa and Nigeria in 2026 and is designed to bring together public and private sector organisations to share threat intelligence, improve preparedness and strengthen coordinated responses to cyber risks.

The launch was announced during a visit to South Africa and Nigeria by Mastercard chief executive Michael Miebach, alongside engagements with government leaders in both countries.

Focus on collaboration and threat intelligence

According to Mastercard, the centre will function as a collaborative hub for cybersecurity intelligence and resilience-building, connecting financial institutions, government agencies and businesses.

The programme will provide participating organisations with access to Africa-focused threat intelligence, risk assessments and scenario-based exercises designed to improve readiness against cyber threats.

Mastercard said the initiative responds to increasing cybercrime across Africa, which it described as a growing constraint on digital economic development.

South Africa and Nigeria to lead rollout

The rollout will begin in South Africa and Nigeria, which Mastercard identified as key markets in its initial phase of implementation.

South Africa is currently among the most targeted markets on the continent for cyberattacks, while Nigeria is also a high-risk environment for ransomware and other digital threats.

The company said the initiative builds on prior commitments made with both governments during recent policy engagements, including discussions linked to the G20 process in Johannesburg.

Digital trust positioned as growth driver

Mastercard chief executive Michael Miebach said cybersecurity is foundational to Africa’s digital economic growth.

He said trust remains a critical factor in enabling adoption of digital services, adding that no single organisation can address evolving cyber threats alone.

Mastercard said the Centre of Excellence will evolve over time, expanding its capabilities as market needs develop, with a focus on improving resilience across Africa’s digital infrastructure.

The company has invested more than $12.6bn globally in cybersecurity innovation since 2018 and has supported multiple cybersecurity-focused startups.

The initiative is intended to support secure digital growth across Africa by strengthening collaboration between governments, businesses and security practitioners.