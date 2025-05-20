Bridging the gender finance gap in South African entrepreneurship

Gugu Mjadu, executive general manager of marketing at Business Partners Limited

This is according to Gugu Mjadu, executive general manager: marketing at Business Partners Limited, who believes that targeted support for women-led businesses is essential to close the country’s gender finance gap.

“Too many women-led businesses are underfunded and underserved, often because traditional financiers have not adapted their models to meet the unique realities that women entrepreneurs face,” she says. “This includes that many women bootstrap their businesses in initial stages and delay applying for finance making it sometimes challenging for financiers to assess their applications accurately. Some are navigating male-dominated industries, or working to expand legacy businesses started under extremely difficult socio-economic conditions.”

Financiers like Business Partners Limited play an important role in shifting this landscape. The company’s steadfast commitment to inclusive access to finance is clearly demonstrated by the significant growth in its support to women entrepreneurs. In the 2025 financial year, disbursements to women-owned businesses accounted for an impressive 43,6% of the total disbursements – up from 31,2% in the 2024 financial year – highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to empower women and foster equitable economic participation.

“Through funding solutions and non-financial support tailored to women-owned businesses, we’re committed to unlocking untapped entrepreneurial potential,” says Mjadu, who notes that there is often a powerful multiplier effect when it comes to investing in women-led businesses.

“We’ve seen first-hand the transformational impact that access to finance and structured business developmental support can have on women entrepreneurs. These resources enable women to foster financial literacy, grow their businesses that generate employment, uplift households, and contribute to more resilient and inclusive communities. These are ripple effects that benefit the broader South African economy,” she explains.

One such example is Sibusisiwe Zethu Buthelezi, who recently took the helm of Human Scale Printers, a KwaZulu-Natal based printing and packaging company founded by her father in the late 1980s. After decades of growth, the family business received R3,3m in asset finance from Business Partners Limited to support its expansion into the packaging sector. Now operating out of a 1,700m² factory in Durban’s Prospecton industrial area, Human Scale Printers has recently earned its ISO accreditation, a significant milestone that reflects its commitment to quality and operational excellence. As a direct result of its growth and improved standards, the company has successfully created employment for 10 individuals.

“Women like Sibusisiwe represent a new generation of entrepreneurs who are transforming legacy businesses into modern, competitive companies,” says Mjadu. “This is particularly significant in the South African context, where many black-owned businesses were established under incredibly difficult conditions and are now undergoing generational transitions.”

Business Partners Limited’s approach goes beyond financial transactions. “What sets us apart is our commitment to understanding the people behind the businesses. We don’t just look at the numbers, we look at the vision, the long-term potential, and the broader impact. This is especially important when funding women, whose contributions may not always be reflected in a conventional business plan.”

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, Mjadu says that despite the growing role that women entrepreneurs play in driving inclusive growth, targeted action is still needed to truly level the playing field.

“This comes down to equity and economic logic. Women entrepreneurs have already proven their ability to build and lead successful businesses. What they need now is intentional support: access to funding, markets and networks. With the right support, they can scale their businesses and build their own legacies for the next generation,” she concludes.



