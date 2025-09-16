Mastering the art of business negotiation for SMEs

In business, few skills are as universally valuable as the ability to negotiate well. Whether you’re securing better payment terms from a supplier, finalising a contract with a new client, or discussing equity with an investor, strong negotiation skills can directly affect your bottom line.

Author: Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), where margins are often tighter and resources more limited, every negotiation counts. Yet many business owners approach these discussions with hesitation, unsure of how to balance firmness with flexibility, or how to push for favourable terms without jeopardising relationships.

The good news is that negotiation is not an innate talent; it’s a skill that can be learned, practised, and refined over time. By understanding the core principles and applying them consistently, SME owners can secure outcomes that strengthen their businesses while fostering trust and long-term partnerships.

Here are five strategies to help you master the art of negotiation:

1. Prepare like a professional

Successful negotiations begin long before you sit down at the table. This means researching the other party’s needs, challenges, and priorities, as well as having a clear understanding of your own position.

If you’re negotiating with a supplier, know their pricing structures, market trends, and offers from their competitors. If you’re dealing with a potential client, it’s important to understand their industry pressures and what value you bring that others might not. Preparation also means anticipating objections and having persuasive responses ready.

2. Focus on mutual value, not just winning

A common mistake in negotiation is treating it like a zero-sum game, where one side’s gain is the other’s loss. In reality, the best deals are those that create value for both parties. This requires listening as much as talking, asking open-ended questions, and looking for ways to expand the pie rather than simply dividing it.

For example, if a client pushes back on price, could you adjust the scope of work or extend the contract period in a way that benefits you both? By framing negotiations as problem-solving rather than point-scoring, you increase the chances of reaching an agreement that is both profitable and sustainable.

3. Manage the balance of power

As an SME owner, it can feel daunting when negotiating with larger, more established companies. While they may have more resources, you have strengths of your own – agility, personalised service, and the ability to make decisions quickly. Use these to your advantage.

Confidence is key. Present your case clearly, backed by data where possible, and avoid making concessions too quickly. Silence can also be a powerful tool so resist the urge to fill every pause, as your silence can pressure the other party to speak and sometimes reveal valuable information.

4. Keep emotions in check

Negotiations can be stressful, especially when the stakes are high, but letting frustration or over-enthusiasm dictate your responses can weaken your position. If discussions become heated, don’t be afraid to pause or suggest a break. This gives both sides time to reflect and regroup. Remember, walking away from a bad deal is often better than forcing an agreement that will hurt your business in the long run.

5. Document and follow through

Once you’ve reached an agreement, ensure that all terms are clearly documented in writing, whether in a formal contract or a detailed email confirmation. This protects both parties, avoids misunderstandings, and provides a reference point if disputes arise.

Following through on your commitments is just as important as securing them in the first place. Reliability builds credibility, which in turn strengthens your position for future negotiations. Over time, you will build up a reputation for fairness and professionalism, which will make others more inclined to work with you – and to agree to favourable terms.

Like any skill, negotiation improves with practice. Role-play scenarios with your team, seek feedback from mentors, and study how experienced negotiators operate. Over time, you’ll not only become more adept at securing favourable terms but also more confident in approaching complex or high-stakes discussions.



