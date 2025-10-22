Meet South Africa's best-dressed team: Mphela & Associates Attorneys win the 2025 Imagemakers Award

Some teams simply radiate confidence the moment they walk into a room. Mphela & Associates has that quiet assurance that says, we take pride in what we do, and we dress the part. Their win reflects a team that has mastered professionalism not just in practice but in presentation.

Founded in Pretoria, the firm has partnered with Imagemakers since 2016, long before hashtags made 'office style' a social trend. Over nearly a decade, they’ve worn corporate uniform pieces designed to look sharp yet grounded – styles that don’t shout, they simply arrive. Through every evolution of their look, one constant has remained: dignity.

But the story runs deeper than coordinated outfits. “Our style tells our story,” the team wrote in their entry. “Professional, prepared, and proud of what we do. Dressing well is part of the respect we show our clients and each other.”

That sentiment is exactly what captured the judges’ attention. “It’s about attitude,” the team explained. “When you take the time to present yourself well, it changes how you feel, how you work, and how others experience you. It’s not vanity, it’s respect.”

In a landscape where corporate attire is often treated as optional, Mphela & Associates has made it essential not from obligation, but from pride. Their consistent, elegant approach to corporate fashion for the workplace shows that authenticity never goes out of style.

“Mphela & Associates embodies exactly what the Best-Dressed Team Award was created to celebrate,” says the Imagemakers team. “They prove that professionalism isn’t about stiff dress codes; it’s about showing up every day with confidence, pride, and purpose.”

As one of South Africa’s longest-standing providers of professional team uniforms, Imagemakers has spent over 40 years helping businesses express culture and identity through clothing that combines durability, comfort, and design excellence.

This year’s competition drew outstanding entries from across South Africa, from creative agencies embracing bold prints to finance teams recognised for their polished and consistent style. Mphela & Associates stood out for something truly special: their authentic consistency. Their effortless elegance feels genuine and deeply rooted in their firm’s culture, reflecting the pride and professionalism that shape how they show up every day.

Congratulations to Mphela & Associates Attorneys on their well-deserved win, and thank you to every team that took part. The Imagemakers Best-Dressed Team Award continues to highlight how South African workplaces are redefining professionalism.

View the full gallery or learn more about Imagemakers’ collections: https://www.imagemakers.co.za/customer-gallery.



