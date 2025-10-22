Inside Converge Africa 2026: How Africa’s digital leaders are designing the future of commerce

As Africa’s digital economy moves toward seamless, borderless transactions, Converge Africa 2026 is setting the agenda for the leaders shaping that transformation. Returning to the CTICC in Cape Town from 4–6 May 2026, the event represents more than a conference; it is the strategic intersection of commerce, technology and innovation for the continent’s fastest-growing sector.

Organised by VUKA Group, Converge Africa brings together the architects of digital commerce: retailers, fintechs, payment innovators, policymakers and technology providers to collaborate, debate and build new pathways for growth across Africa’s $75bn digital economy.

“Converge Africa has become the focal point for Africa’s digital commerce ecosystem,” says Terence Southam, Retail Portfolio Director at VUKA Group. “Our mission is to provide a neutral ground where technology meets trust, innovation meets scale and business meets opportunity.”

A programme engineered by industry icons

The 2026 agenda has been shaped by an Advisory Board representing a cross-section of the continent’s most influential leaders, including:

Caroline Nelson (H&M): The Shopper of 2030 and Omnichannel Retail



Kerissa Varma (Microsoft): Cybersecurity and Consumer Trust



Sam Tomlinson (Warchawski): Data, Creativity and Storytelling



Richard Eberlein (Homechoice): Predictive AI and Customer Growth



Barrie Swart (dLocal): Cross-Border Trade and Fintech Expansion

The 2026 Converge Agenda: Frictionless, borderless, intelligent

Spanning 100+ sessions across five core pillars: Payments & Fintech, Retail & eCommerce, Fulfilment & Logistics, Digital Marketing and Cybersecurity & Digital Trust, the 2026 programme is a masterclass in collaboration and execution.

Featured sessions include:

The Future of Payments in Africa: Instant, Inclusive, Invisible



Cross-Border Showdown: Who Will Power Africa’s $1 Trillion Trade?



Data-Driven Digital Marketing: Personalisation at Scale

A catalyst for collaboration

Day One’s interactive workshops set the tone. Delegates will design real-world solutions in sessions such as AI in Fraud Defence, The Future Store Simulation and Omnichannel Customer Journey Mapping, each crafted to deliver outcomes, not just insights.

Every session at Converge Africa 2026 is built to inspire execution. The event moves beyond discussion to practical collaboration that drives measurable business growth and meaningful meeting introductions across the ecosystem.

Why partners are paying attention

For sponsors and exhibitors, Converge Africa is more than brand exposure; it is strategic positioning in front of Africa’s most qualified buyers and innovators. From keynote visibility and curated buyer meeting introductions to custom workshop presentations, the event delivers quantifiable ROI and long-term market presence.

Brands that align with Converge Africa align with the movement defining the next decade of digital commerce on the continent.

The future converges in Cape Town

As digital economies mature, Africa’s unique blend of youthful consumers, mobile-first innovation and cross-border ambition positions it as the world’s next great commerce frontier. Converge Africa 2026 stands as the catalyst for that transformation, where vision meets venture and technology meets trust.

About Converge Africa

Converge Africa is the continent’s leading platform for digital commerce leaders to connect, learn and grow. Held annually at the CTICC in Cape Town, the event convenes retailers and eCommerce brands, payments and fintech innovators, cybersecurity specialists, logistics and last-mile providers, and digital marketers to shape the future of Africa’s online economy.

Curated by VUKA Group, Converge Africa delivers board-level keynotes, practical breakouts and hands-on workshops that prioritise actionable insight, measurable outcomes and high-value meeting introductions. With a programme guided by an Advisory Board of industry pioneers, the event showcases real-world use cases, live product demos and partnerships that accelerate market expansion across the continent. Converge Africa is where strategy meets scale, technology meets trust and leaders create durable growth for Africa’s digital economy.

Frictionless digital commerce. Transacting seamlessly, without borders.



