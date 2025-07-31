Submissions open for 10th African Power & Energy Elites

Are you or do you know Africa’s most impactful energy and water sector leaders, pioneers, and innovators? Well then, you can submit a nomination for the 10th African Power and Energy Elites: People and Projects.

Image supplied.

Known as The Elites, this annual initiative honours the changemakers transforming lives and systems across the continent – from expanding energy access to reshaping infrastructure through innovation, smart investment, and policy reform.

The Elites

“The Elites is not an awards-based programme. It’s a respected platform for visibility, credibility, and connection. We’re calling on all stakeholders to help recognise excellence where it’s happening,” says Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl, editor-in-chief of ESI Africa.

Millions in Africa still lack reliable electricity and clean water. The Elites platform wants to bring attention to the innovators tackling these systemic challenges — from off-grid solar solutions and AI-driven utilities to clean mobility hubs and community-led water projects.

The categories for the 10th edition are:

Leadership and Rising Stars.



Grid-tied and Off-grid Projects.



Smart and Digital Solutions.



Clean Mobility and Energy at Mines.



Water and Sanitation Innovations.



Finance and Investment Models.

Open to individuals and organisations across the value chain — executives, technicians, developers, entrepreneurs, utilities, and beyond. Even self-nominations are encouraged!

Organisations may also sponsor a feature to align their brand with Africa’s top energy and water stories.

All submissions will be reviewed by a trusted Elites Advisory Board, evaluating innovation, relevance, and impact.

Those featured will receive:

Editorial feature in a respected industry magazine (print and digital).



Exposure through ESI Africa, Vuka Group events, and digital campaigns.



Professional video interviews with project leads and leaders.



Social media promotion reaching thousands across Africa and globally.

You can submit your nominations of individuals and projects building Africa’s sustainable energy and water future until 28 September 2025.

Submit your nomination here.