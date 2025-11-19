How learnerships transform training into business success

Many South African businesses still see learnerships and skills development programmes as time-consuming and filled with red tape. The paperwork, strict Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) requirements, and lengthy registration processes can make these programmes seem more like a burden than a benefit. But that perception misses the bigger picture.

Daniel Orelowitz, MD at Training Force

Behind the compliance and Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) scorecard points, learnerships deliver real, measurable value to businesses. They build stronger teams, improve productivity, and help companies save money over time. When viewed strategically, a learnership is not an administrative task. It is an investment in people and in the long-term success of the business.

Changing how we see learnerships

Many employers have traditionally hesitated to take on learnerships due to past experiences with inconsistent Seta processes or long delays. Each Seta has its own rules and documentation requirements, which can make implementation frustrating. Others believe learnerships only apply to unemployed individuals and have not considered how they could benefit existing staff. The truth is that learnerships can be structured for both employed and unemployed learners.

For unemployed participants, learnerships provide valuable work experience along with a recognised qualification. For existing employees, they offer a practical way to grow within the business while learning new skills on the job.

For example, a company might use a management learnership to prepare experienced team members for leadership roles. The training combines theory and practical experience, equipping employees with the skills to manage people and projects within their own companies. This kind of programme builds internal talent, improves confidence, and strengthens company culture.

Why learnerships make business sense

When a company invests in skills development, it builds a more capable and loyal workforce. Trained employees are more productive, require less supervision, and are more likely to stay with the business. This reduces recruitment costs and makes succession planning easier because skilled staff can grow into new roles as the company expands.

Learnerships also provide employers with access to a pool of trained and motivated people who already understand how the business operates, which can be a practical advantage in a market where skilled talent can be hard to find. In short, developing skills internally is a smart way to save both time and money.

The tax and financial benefits

Accredited learnerships offer a powerful combination of skills development and financial return. Under Section 12H of the Income Tax Act, companies can claim a tax deduction for each learner enrolled, plus an additional allowance when the learner successfully completes the programme. These deductions effectively reduce taxable income and help maximise the value of training investments.

While qualifications registered under the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) framework currently fall outside the scope of these specific tax rebates, learnerships remain one of the most effective skills development strategies, delivering measurable tax benefits alongside real operational impact.

Supporting South Africa’s future workforce

The impact of learnerships extend beyond the business itself. Every programme contributes to South Africa’s broader socio-economic goals by giving more people access to education and workplace experience, which helps reduce unemployment and creates a more skilled national workforce.

For employers, offering these opportunities shows a commitment to social responsibility. By investing in employee growth and supporting learners, businesses help build South Africa’s future workforce while creating stronger, more resilient organisations.

Undoubtedly, the Seta process can be complex. The paperwork, registrations, and compliance steps can feel overwhelming. But the good news is that businesses do not need to manage this alone. Partnering with a trusted, accredited training provider can simplify the process, ensuring applications are handled correctly and the business remains compliant.

Once a programme is in place, the benefits quickly outweigh the effort. Companies that commit to learnerships find that they improve staff morale, unlock tax savings, and position themselves as forward-thinking employers who invest in people and performance.

The bottom line: skills development is critical

In today’s fast-changing economy, skills development is essential. Businesses that prioritise learning and growth are better equipped to adapt, innovate, and compete. Running a learnership or skills development programme should be so much more than a box-ticking exercise. The focus should be on building stronger teams, empowering employees, and supporting South Africa’s growth.

The administrative effort is only temporary, but the rewards last for years. Companies that recognise these hidden advantages today will be the ones shaping a stronger, more skilled future for the country tomorrow.