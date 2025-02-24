Skills training required for rural shopping centres to succeed

The establishment of shopping centres in rural South Africa presents a significant opportunity to stimulate economic growth and create much-needed employment.

Daniel Orelowitz, managing director at Training Force. Image supplied

However, realising this potential hinges on effectively addressing a critical challenge: the skills gap within local communities.

The economic impact of rural shopping centres

Shopping centres act as economic catalysts in several important ways.

They generate direct employment opportunities across various roles, from retail assistants and cashiers to security guards, cleaning staff, and management positions.

By offering a wider variety of goods and services, they reduce the need for long-distance travel for basic necessities, keeping spending within the local economy.

In the same vein, shopping centres attract other businesses, such as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that may open complementary services, further expanding employment opportunities.

Finally, they can serve as social hubs, fostering a sense of community and providing spaces for social interaction and local events.

Identifying the skills gap

People in rural communities may lack the skills needed to succeed in the retail sector. This includes a lack of understanding in areas like customer service, inventory management, and basic financial literacy.

They may also lack familiarity with technology used in retail settings and essential people skills like communication and teamwork.

By addressing these skill gaps, training programmes can equip individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in the retail sector.

Hosted solutions - a practical approach to skills development

To bridge these gaps, "hosted solutions" – dedicated training centres established within or near rural communities – offer a practical and effective approach. These centres provide hands-on training in simulated retail environments, allowing trainees to apply theoretical knowledge and develop essential skills.

By locating training centres within or near rural communities, these solutions improve accessibility by reducing travel time and costs for participants.

The training curriculum can be tailored to specific industry needs and local market demands, ensuring training remains relevant and valuable while training centres can offer ongoing support, mentorship, and job placement assistance, increasing the likelihood of successful career pathways.

Proactively focusing on retail-specific skills

Equipping candidates for retail jobs requires a focus on several critical areas, such as excellent customer service skills, which includes effective communication, active listening, problem-solving, and the ability to build rapport with customers.

Training in inventory management, including the understanding of stock control principles, for receiving, storing, and tracking inventory accurately, is also essential. Cashier operations, including handling cash transactions, processing payments, and managing returns, require thorough training.

Developing persuasive communication skills, product knowledge, and the ability to upsell and cross-sell effectively are also essential sales techniques that can be taught.

Importantly, training should commence before and during the construction of shopping centres in rural areas. This proactive approach will allow local communities to directly benefit from the development by providing employment opportunities for skilled individuals from the very beginning.

It will also ensure that the workforce is adequately prepared to meet the demands of the new retail outlets as they open, leading to smoother operations, increased customer satisfaction, and long-term success for the businesses within the shopping centre.

Building partnerships for success

Partnerships with local stakeholders are vital to ensure the success of these training initiatives. Community leaders play a vital role in identifying training needs and mobilising community support, while educational institutions can provide access to training resources and facilities, and local transport providers can arrange affordable and accessible transportation for trainees to attend training centres.

Close collaboration with retailers will be necessary to ensure training programmes align with the specific requirements and expectations of the industry.

Here, retailers should actively participate in the design and delivery of training programmes, providing input on skills needs, industry best practices, and desired employee attributes.

Retailers can also provide mentorship opportunities for trainees, allowing them to gain practical experience and build professional networks, even playing an active role in job placement by offering priority hiring to graduates of the training programmes.

Skills development as a catalyst for upliftment

In prioritising skills development, rural communities can transform shopping centre developments into drivers of sustainable socio-economic progress.

The empowerment of local residents with the skills and knowledge necessary to secure employment within the retail sector can create sustainable employment opportunities that reduces migration to urban areas as well as reliance on subsistence farming.

Furthermore, by increasing local spending and attracting further investment within the community, these initiatives can boost local economies.

By investing in targeted and accessible training initiatives, leveraging the power of dedicated training centres within local communities, and fostering strong partnerships with local stakeholders, South Africa can significantly enhance the impact of rural shopping centres.

These initiatives will not only generate employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth but also greatly benefit rural communities.