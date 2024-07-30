Vinimark's 40th anniversary marks a new era in sustainable wine partnerships

Vinimark, an independent wine specialist, is celebrating four decades by entering its new era with a renewed sense of purpose and a new visual identity to match.

Image supplied

More than a ‘refresh’, this evolution is the result of considerable internal reflection and Vinimark’s shared ambition to always do better, for their partners, employees and the communities they serve.

It’s a visible expression of who Vinimark has become and the values that will guide them forward.

"Since 1985, we’ve grown by staying close to the people we work with,’ says CEO, Eckhardt Gerber. ‘Listening well. Supporting consistently. Building trust. Our new identity is part of that same journey, a signal that we are evolving to meet the future with clarity, care, and conviction."

The rebrand supports Vinimark’s transition from a wine distributor to a strategic growth partner, one that offers market insight, commercial fluency and strong, deep alignment with the brands it represents.

"Today’s wine landscape is dynamic,’ Gerber continues, ‘With a new generation of consumers, new opportunities for inclusion, new ways of doing business, and new opportunities around sustainability. We believe in adapting boldly, and always with people at the centre."

A brand built from the inside out

Vinimark’s brand portfolio director, Helen Kock explains, ‘This process wasn’t about changing who we are, it was about expressing it more clearly. Over time, we’ve aligned internally, refining our approach to thinking, operating, and collaborating. The identity you see now is simply the outward expression of the business we’ve already become.’

What does that look like in practice?

For customers: a curated portfolio, practical market insight and a team that listens, understands and delivers with purpose.

For brand partners: integrated route-to-market strategies, commercial clarity, with a collaborative approach and long-term mindset.

"Innovation, for us, isn’t always about grand gestures,’ says Kock. ‘It’s about improving the everyday, using data smartly, simplifying where we can, and planning well. That’s what keeps us moving forward."

A renewed promise, a clearer voice

As part of this evolution, Vinimark has also refined and clearly articulated its value proposition, formalising the role the company plays in the wine value chain.

"Our value has always been there,’ says Kock. ‘But we have developed and grown the support to our partners, together with language to express it. And a visual identity that feels true to who we are: capable, grounded, and quietly confident."

The new brand identity is minimal and human, deliberately understated, featuring a monochrome palette and a logo of three dots forming a subtle ‘V’: a quiet nod to a bunch of grapes.

"This identity had to feel like us,’ Kock adds. ‘It reflects the trust we’ve built over 40 years and the people behind every bottle. We didn’t want something flashy. We wanted something lasting."

Looking ahead

From Vinimark’s home in Stellenbosch and through their teams across South Africa, they remain committed to championing South African wine and the people who make it possible.

"The work ahead is about growing with purpose,’ says Kock. ‘We’re more agile, more aligned, and more intentional than ever, and that makes us better partners for the next 40 years."

"A brand is a promise,’ Gerber concludes. ‘This new chapter is our way of saying: we’re just getting started."