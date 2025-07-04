WomensMonth: Superbalist's creative director Bronwyn Day says leadership is rooted in collaboration

Inspired by her mother's confidence and femininity at a very young age, Bronwyn Day would play dress-up in her wardrobe, wanting to be just like her maternal figure.

Bronwyn Day, creative director at Superbalist. Image supplied

That admiration became the seed that sparked her passion for fashion. And now with over 23 years in the fashion industry, Day is the creative director at e-commerce fashion retailer, Superbalist.

Day has been with Superbalist for the last four years

"I have worked in our e-commerce catalogue studio and for the past two years worked alongside the design, copy, and visual merchandising team to create visual imagery for our brand on a monthly basis, as well as across the brand and partnership brands."

"My journey has taken me from print to TV, PR to e-commerce — and it’s been exciting, ever-evolving, and deeply inspiring," says Day

Days' workdays are full and fast-paced, and when she gets home, she's grounded by her cat and two teenage sons, who add a much-needed dose of reality (and humour) to her life.

True leadership

The mother of two believes that true leadership is rooted in collaboration.

"It’s about mentoring others, sharing knowledge, creating space for growth, and trusting your instincts. It’s also about remaining calm under pressure, bringing joy into your workday, and empowering your team by letting them take ownership of their roles.

"A great leader is a team player — someone who is trustworthy, kind, passionate, fair, and open to learning, says Day.

As Day explains, mistakes are part of the journey, and growth comes from experience. She sees being a woman as a strength.

"If you work hard, support others, and celebrate collective wins, you'll go far. There’s no “I” in team — success is shared."

As for women in leadership roles, especially in the fashion industry, Day would like to see more women in senior and executive roles.

A space for women to lead

She's encouraged by the determination and drive of the younger generation.

"They’re pushing boundaries and making their mark. I do believe our industry is open to change, and there’s definitely space for more women to lead," she notes.

On creating space for other women to rise in the industry, Day emphasises that collaboration is key.

"Whether it’s on set with a stylist, in production, photography, visual merchandising, or buying — we make a conscious effort to support and grow talent across the board. As a brand, we’re always focused on building together and bringing our Live SuperB vision to life."

With Grace Coddington, creative director and iconic style maven of American Vogue, as her role model, Day believes that for women in the industry to succeed, they need to stay agile and work hard.

"Don’t be afraid to make mistakes — they’re essential to growth. Most importantly, stay true to your vision and keep chasing your dreams," she advises.

For Superbalist, especially for women in the business, Day notes, "Superbalist is leading with women, and we aim to continue to grow our awareness amongst women who want to be fashion-forward and appeal to a variety of customers who want to shop everything from fashion to beauty to homeware. A whole lifestyle is under one umbrella and accessible to women all over, and we hope to strive to bring this to life with more awareness and lifestyle events that bring our brand together."

Lastly, Day adds that "Women’s Month is a time to reflect, respect, and recognise the role of women — not just in our industry but in every sphere of life. It’s about honouring the right to dream big, succeed, and be seen as equals — at work and at home."

Day also confirms that during Women's Month, Superbalist is working with partner brands to bring awareness of powerful women to life.