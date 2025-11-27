South Africa
    5FM’s "16 Days, 16 Voices" shines spotlight on GBV survivors' stories

    5FM is marking 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children with its second "16 Days, 16 Voices" campaign, airing 16 GBV survivor and key role player stories.
    27 Nov 2025
    Image supplied.
    With South African women and girls facing high gender-based violence (GBV) rates, the campaign centres on their experiences.

    It features unfiltered testimonies shared by women across provinces, backgrounds, and age groups. By sharing these stories, the radio station hopes to elicit practical change.

    The series commenced with the stories of poet and activist Nomonde Sky and Melissa Shawe.

    The campaign launches in the wake of the recent G20 Women’s Shutdown, where thousands lay down in public spaces in symbolic recognition of the women lost to femicide, which led to GBVF being declared a national disaster in South Africa.

    Masi Mdingane, business manager at 5FM and Good Hope FM, underscores this reality with urgency.

    “South Africa’s femicide rate is close to six times the global average. Every three hours, a woman is murdered in this country, often by someone she knows.

    “These are not statistics, but lives and immense potential cut short, and families shattered.

    “The 15-minute shutdown showed us that the country is tired. Tired of mourning, tired of fear, tired of speeches and slogans without action. ‘16 Days, 16 Voices’ is our commitment to doing something practical.

    “We are giving women back their voices, refusing silence and using our national platform to drive real awareness and accountability. Change begins when we listen and then, most importantly, act.”

