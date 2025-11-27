Montego Pet Nutrition celebrates 25 years of innovation and growth

From humble beginnings in a small Graaff-Reinet facility with only 11 employees mixing and bagging pet food by hand, Montego Pet Nutrition has spent the past 25 years transforming itself into one of Africa’s most influential players in premium pet nutrition.

Today, the company produces over 100,000 tonnes of pet food annually, exports to more than 20 countries across five continents, and employs over 800 people.

With nine brands serving both cats and dogs across all life stages, Montego has become the continent’s largest independent producer of premium pet food and pet care products.

Yet for managing director, Johan van Jaarsveld, success is not a finish line. The entrepreneurial mindset that shaped the company from its earliest days continues to guide Montego’s growth. Alongside brothers Morné and Marco van Jaarsveld, who also serve on the leadership team, Johan approaches every milestone as a step toward greater resilience, innovation, and opportunity.

A journey marked by milestones

One of Montego’s earliest turning points came in 2003, when the business began exporting beyond South Africa’s borders. For George Stafford, one of the original 11 employees and now a shift manager, it was a moment of profound pride.

“To think that pet food made in a small Karoo town was on its way abroad… it was a sign that we were on our way,” says Stafford.

As global demand increased, Montego’s manufacturing capacity grew with it. Factory upgrades remain a source of excitement for Johan, who still recalls the thrill of new machinery arriving in containers.

Among the most significant developments is the new meat processing section in the Treats factory, which allows the team to incorporate fresh frozen meat into production.

This innovation enabled the launch of Karoo Wild, a dog treat made from antelope meat — a lean, nutrient-rich protein lower in fat and high in essential minerals and amino acids. The product quickly captured attention in the US and Europe, its African antelope branding resonating strongly with owners seeking nutritious, species-appropriate treats.

Innovation rooted in insight

Montego’s ability to respond quickly to global trends is supported by a dedicated 17-person product development team, which includes nutritionists, regulatory specialists, marketers, sales experts, and a veterinarian. The leadership team attends international exhibitions to stay ahead of emerging trends, while in-house creative freedom drives fresh thinking.

“I’m like a schoolchild looking forward to art class,” Johan says of their product development sessions. “There’s a lot of freedom to brainstorm ideas and challenge concepts.”

This freedom led to the launch of 49 new products in 2024 alone, including expanded flavours of Chippies, the corn-based crisps in the Bags o’ Wags range.

As part of the development team, Johan and Marco help streamline decision-making. Without complex corporate processes or lengthy approvals, Montego can move quickly from idea to execution. Their ability to innovate at speed remains one of the company’s competitive advantages.

Challenging and changing the market

Montego has built a history of firsts. It was the first dog food company in South Africa — and likely the world — to use ostrich as a main protein source. It also helped shape the modern pet retail landscape.

Before Montego entered the market, pet stores rarely sold pet food. The company disrupted the space by offering high-quality, premium local products at more accessible prices, available in places that made sense for pet owners — from salons and vets to farm co-ops and, in the early days, even dog schools.

Montego’s location in Graaff-Reinet also shaped its approach. Without access to large city-based resources, the company built internal capacity across the entire value chain.

Today Montego controls everything from manufacturing and distribution to merchandising and last-mile delivery—ensuring consistent quality, service, and speed.

Expanding across borders

In the past year, Montego entered the US market and secured export certification for the EU and UK, further strengthening its global footprint. The company now offers more than 240 products designed to support pets’ wellbeing holistically.

Despite international expansion and increasing scale, Montego’s ethos remains unchanged: to be “Better Every Day.”

From a small factory in the Karoo to a global pet nutrition force, Montego’s story is one of resilience, curiosity, and continuous progress. As the company marks 25 years, one thing is clear: Montego isn’t finished growing — it’s just getting started.

