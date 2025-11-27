South Africa
Retail Sales
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Propak AfricaSACAPBataBullion PR & CommunicationMall of AfricaLGVolpesWWF South AfricaOnPoint PRNielsenIQGoogleEbony+IvoryRainbow ChickenTLC Worldwide AfricaVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Food & Beverages industry records 4.1% growth in September 2025

    South Africa’s food and beverages industry recorded a 4.1% year-on-year increase in income at constant 2019 prices for September 2025, according to the latest data from Stats SA.
    27 Nov 2025
    27 Nov 2025
    Photo by Pixabay via
    Photo by Pixabay via www.pexels.com

    The strongest annual growth was seen in ‘other’ income, which rose 7.2%, while bar sales declined by 4.6%, marking the only negative performance category for the month.

    Takeaway and fast-food outlets drive growth

    Takeaway and fast-food outlets were the largest positive contributors to the annual increase in industry income.

    Takeaway and fast-food outlets (Up 9.4%, contributing 3.6 percentage points). This category continues to outperform other segments, reflecting strong consumer demand for convenient food options and resilient quick-service models.

    Third-quarter performance remains strong

    During the third quarter of 2025, total food and beverages income increased by 4.3% compared with the same period in 2024.

    Again, takeaway and fast-food outlets were the leading contributors (Up 10.0%, contributing 3.9 percentage points). This sector remains a key driver of industry activity and overall recovery.

    Monthly decline in seasonally adjusted income

    Despite the year-on-year and quarterly gains, seasonally adjusted income for the industry fell 3.3% in September 2025 compared with August 2025.

    This followed +5.8% in August 2025 and -0.3% in July 2025

    The monthly decline reflects a normalisation in trading activity following a strong August performance.

    Industry outlook

    The latest figures indicate ongoing consumer support for takeaway and fast-food enterprises, which continue to anchor growth in the sector.

    While bar sales experienced a decline, overall industry performance remains positive, supported by steady expansion in non-traditional and diversified income streams.

    The food and beverages sector will continue to monitor shifts in consumer behaviour and operational costs as businesses prepare for year-end trading cycles.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz