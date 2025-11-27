Trending
Food & Beverages industry records 4.1% growth in September 2025
The strongest annual growth was seen in ‘other’ income, which rose 7.2%, while bar sales declined by 4.6%, marking the only negative performance category for the month.
Takeaway and fast-food outlets drive growth
Takeaway and fast-food outlets were the largest positive contributors to the annual increase in industry income.
Takeaway and fast-food outlets (Up 9.4%, contributing 3.6 percentage points). This category continues to outperform other segments, reflecting strong consumer demand for convenient food options and resilient quick-service models.
Third-quarter performance remains strong
During the third quarter of 2025, total food and beverages income increased by 4.3% compared with the same period in 2024.
Again, takeaway and fast-food outlets were the leading contributors (Up 10.0%, contributing 3.9 percentage points). This sector remains a key driver of industry activity and overall recovery.
Monthly decline in seasonally adjusted income
Despite the year-on-year and quarterly gains, seasonally adjusted income for the industry fell 3.3% in September 2025 compared with August 2025.
This followed +5.8% in August 2025 and -0.3% in July 2025
The monthly decline reflects a normalisation in trading activity following a strong August performance.
Industry outlook
The latest figures indicate ongoing consumer support for takeaway and fast-food enterprises, which continue to anchor growth in the sector.
While bar sales experienced a decline, overall industry performance remains positive, supported by steady expansion in non-traditional and diversified income streams.
The food and beverages sector will continue to monitor shifts in consumer behaviour and operational costs as businesses prepare for year-end trading cycles.