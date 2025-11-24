The Braai Republic opens in JHB with Ox Nché partnership

The Braai Republic, a bold new Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) concept, has officially opened its doors in Northgate, Johannesburg.

Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nché. Image supplied

To turn up the heat even more, the brand has announced its unique partnership with Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nché, Springbok powerhouse, South African favourite, culture carrier and proud braai lover.

Behind The Braai Republic is the Fiamme Holdings leadership team that grew The Fish & Chip Co from 77 stores to over 160 nationwide, bringing proven expertise in governance, franchising, finance, brand development and operations.

Their vision: a scalable, proudly local brand built on real flavour and real community.

Jan de Beer, managing director of Fiamme Holdings, says, “The Braai Republic is built on what unites South Africans -fire, flavour and that sense of togetherness you can’t manufacture. Launching our first store marks the beginning of a growth journey we believe the whole country will rally behind. It’s local, energetic and a distinctly South African retail experience.”

At The Braai Republic, the offering is unmistakably Mzansi: A-grade, flame-grilled meat on the bone, hand-cut chips and a variety of sides, sauces, and relishes made fresh in-store every day.

Jan de Beer, managing director of Fiamme Holdings and Ox Nché. Image supplied

The menu reads like South Africa’s mother tongues, including hearty brisket, chuck, beef short rib, pork ribs, T-bone, wors and chicken, each seasoned with the brand’s closely guarded secret meat spice and brushed with their signature braai basting.

And every plate lands with the sides that make a braai feel like a braai: hand-cut slap chips, creamy pap, crisp salads, flavour-packed chakalekker and rich, velvety shebo made from Italian tomatoes and simmered low and slow.

It’s food that feels familiar yet elevated, rooted in tradition but delivered at QSR speed.

For franchise owner Promise Sithole, opening the first store is both business and personal, “We wanted to bring a brand into the community that feels like home; where people can taste flavour they grew up with, served fast and fresh. Owning the first Braai Republic is special because it blends entrepreneurship with culture.”

In a unique partnership, Ox Nché joins the team as both a franchisee and ambassador, working closely with the founders on new ideas and products. Known for his explosive scrummaging and down-to-earth charisma, Ox embodies the spirit of the brand: “Braai brings people together, from families and friends to teammates and entire communities, and that’s why I’m excited about this partnership. It’s real, it’s local, it’s us.”

Image supplied

Carlo Gonzaga, chairman of the group added, "The Braai Republic is a kasi-inspired braai concept that takes the soul of Shisanyama and township culture and brings it mainstream.”

Guided by the brand’s “Chop Chop 10Ten promise” of “Braaied in 10 or R10 off”, The Braai Republic blends real ingredients made by real people with a lightning-fast kitchen that still honours the craft of braaiing.

The experience is layered with vernac personality and humour: “Chisa dat ding!” when the order hits the flames, “Nayi’nyama bafwethu!” when the plate is ready, and the subtle comfort of knowing you’re eating something built on culture and proper Mzansi flavour. Fresh, flavourful, fast. But never rushed.

De Beer adds: “South Africa is hungry for franchise models that are both affordable to enter and relevant to local tastes. The Braai Republic was built with that in mind; strong economics, simple operations and a product that resonates across every demographic.”

“We have designed this brand to scale responsibly and sustainably. From pre-portioned cuts to streamlined kitchen flow, our model reduces operational risk for franchisees while maintaining consistency for customers. It’s a win on both sides of the counter.”