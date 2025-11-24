Why great CX isn't about more channels, but smarter integration

Few things in customer service are as frustrating as having to repeat yourself. Almost everyone can relate to a scenario in which they’ve already typed their ID number into an automated menu, explained their issue to one person, and verified their details again with another, only to start from scratch the moment they’re transferred.

For businesses, this scenario is usually a signal that something in the system is broken. And it’s rarely the agent’s fault. Rather, the real issue lies in how customer experience (CX) environments are designed.

Systems, channels and people

"When customers have to repeat their query or give key personal information multiple times, what they’re encountering is the byproduct of a disconnected system," says Bruce von Maltitz, CEO of 1Stream.

"It's where sales doesn’t ‘talk’ to billing, marketing doesn't see support issues, and each department operates in isolation. Our workflow solutions are specifically designed to fix this by connecting those back-end processes. From a customer’s point of view, when these challenges aren’t overcome internally, it feels like no one knows who they are or what’s happened before."

Many businesses believe they’ve solved this by offering more ways for customers to get in touch, like WhatsApp, chat, email, voice, and social media. But more channels don’t automatically mean better service. In some scenarios, they can even make the problem worse.

"This is where the difference between multi-channel and omni-channel is so important," Von Maltitz explains.

"Multi-channel simply gives customers more choice, but each channel is a separate silo. Our approach at 1Stream is focused on true omni-channel, which brings every interaction – whether by phone, WhatsApp, or email – into a central place that’s visible to agents at all times."

"In a proper CX setup," he continues, "the system recognises the customer straight away. Our cloud contact centre solution provides a single view of the full contact history. We integrate this with smart AI knowledge base tools, so the agent not only sees the customer's history but also gets the right answers instantly. When everything lives together like that, agents don’t have to jump between systems, and the whole interaction just flows."

The right technology for the right customer experience

Too many organisations accidentally overcomplicate things. They find themselves adding new tools without asking what kind of experience they’re actually hoping to design. The real challenge isn’t adding more technology; it’s getting the systems you already have to work together well.

Legacy technology obviously plays a big role in this, where outdated infrastructure was designed for a world before digital-first communication. Add in siloed decision-making, and the result is an environment where no one person or department owns the full customer journey.

"Customer experience needs to be an executive priority. It’s not a 'call centre issue'; it’s a business issue," von Maltitz notes. "The best results happen when leadership defines what kind of experience they want their customers to have, and invests in flexible technology, like what 1Stream has spent years building, that supports that vision from the top down."

Good CX doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, the most effective experiences are often the simplest. Think of the online retailer that automatically confirms your order, updates you on dispatch, and lets you track delivery. These touchpoints reduce effort for the customer, prevent inbound calls, and build trust.

"What makes those experiences seamless is context," says von Maltitz.

"Every update and every agent interaction draws from the same information. That’s what prevents repetition, and that is exactly what our 1Stream omni-channel and CRM technology is built to enable."

The business case for getting CX right

Eliminating repetition has clear commercial value. It shortens resolution times, improves first-contact resolution rates, and lowers the cost per interaction because customers get what they need faster. It also has a significant impact on employee morale.

"Agents who deal with frustrated customers all day burn out quickly," von Maltitz states. "The reverse is true when they’re supported by our systems, which give them context and empower them to resolve queries efficiently – and we can say this because our data proves it. This is also where our comprehensive recording and reporting tools are vital. Managers can review interactions, identify coaching opportunities, and spot process bottlenecks, which helps the entire team improve. We see it with our clients: supported agents are happier, and happy agents create happy customers."

Ultimately, fixing the repetition problem is done by making things easier for both agents and customers alike. Customers want to know that when they reach out to a business, that business understands their history and can genuinely help.

"The repetition problem isn’t inevitable; it’s a symptom of design choices," concludes Von Maltitz.

"Businesses that care about experience fix it by creating one continuous conversation. At 1Stream, our goal is to provide the platform that makes this possible. The question every leader should be asking is: when your customers reach out, do they feel like they’re starting fresh each time or continuing a trusted relationship?"