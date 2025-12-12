South Africa
    World Cruise Awards honours top cruise brands of 2025 in Bahrain

    The World Cruise Awards, a global initiative recognising excellence in the cruise industry, announced the winners of its 2025 programme at a red-carpet gala held at Exhibition World Bahrain.
    12 Dec 2025
    Source: Norwegian Cruise Line

    Brands and destinations from around the world attended the ceremony, which celebrated achievements across cruise operations, ships, and destinations. Top honours included:

    • Norwegian Cruise Line – World’s Best Cruise Line
    • DP World Mina Rashid, Dubai – World’s Best Cruise Terminal
    • Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas – World’s Best Large Cruise Ship
    • Abu Dhabi – World’s Best Cruise Destination
    • Vietnam – World’s Best River Cruise Destination

    Other regional winners included Hong Kong (Asia), Madeira (Europe), Seychelles (Indian Ocean), Jamaica (Caribbean), Mexico (Latin America), Hawaii (North America), and Sydney (Oceania).

    Chris Frost, managing director of World Cruise Awards, said: “What an incredible event it has been here in the remarkable Kingdom of Bahrain. World Cruise Awards had the privilege of recognising brands that are stellar examples of excellence in their field. My congratulations to each of them.”

    The results were determined through a year-long process with votes cast by both cruise industry professionals and the public. Winners were named for receiving the highest number of votes in their respective categories.

    World Cruise Awards is the sister event to the World Travel Awards, which is celebrating its 32nd anniversary.

    For the full list of winners: worldcruiseawards.com/winners/2025

