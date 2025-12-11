South Africa
    How multi-generational travel is changing family getaways

    Multi-generational travel is on the rise, bringing grandparents, parents, and children together for trips that reconnect families and create lasting memories. From cultural experiences to adventure activities, families are prioritising shared moments over individual agendas, reshaping how the travel industry approaches holidays.
    11 Dec 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    Experiential travel is driving the trend. Virtuoso reports that 33–40% of the $270bn leisure market now falls under multi-generational trips, often supported by grandparents.

    Safari specialists in Africa report a 20% increase in bookings for multi-gen families, with 40% funded by older generations. Leisure Group Travel notes that grandparents travel almost 25% more than the average leisure traveller, taking multiple trips per year.

    Globally, 27% of US adults and over half of British grandparents have taken multi-generational trips recently. Beyond vacations, these trips are opportunities for children to gain cultural awareness and life lessons, while adults celebrate milestones like birthdays, anniversaries, and reunions.

    Designing the perfect trip

    Successful multi-generational trips balance excitement and comfort:

    • Gen Z: adventure and discovery
    • Boomers: relaxation and bucket-list experiences
    • Millennials and Gen X: cultural immersion and family-friendly activities

    Top destinations include Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Costa Rica, and Turkey. Within South Africa, properties like Premier Hotels Sani Pass in the Drakensberg and Premier Resort Cutty Sark on the coast illustrate how hotels are adapting, offering spacious family suites, connecting rooms, supervised play zones, and wellness facilities so that each generation enjoys the experience.

    Wayne Neath, group commercial director at Premier Hotels, says: "Families are travelling together again seeking experiences that connect generations. Our coastal resorts and Premier Hotel The Winkler in White River have seen double-digit growth this year, proving that leisure and family travel are powering recovery.”

    Hotels respond to the trend

    Across the industry, hotels are evolving to meet multi-generational needs. Flexible room configurations, group-friendly activities, and shared dining spaces are becoming standard, reflecting the growing demand for trips that allow families to spend quality time together while accommodating different needs and preferences.

    Multi-generational travel isn’t just a trend—it’s a lifestyle shift. Luxury is no longer measured by amenities alone, but by the shared experiences families create. Hotels that understand and embrace this change are shaping the future of tourism, providing spaces where every generation can connect, learn, and celebrate together.

